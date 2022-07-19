WATCH: Explosion Reported at Hoover Dam, Firefighters Respond as Videos Capture Smoke and Flames

By Jackson RichmanJul 19th, 2022, 2:45 pm
 

An explosion was reported on Tuesday at the Hoover Dam, and video was shared online showing billowing black smoke and fire before officials reported the fire had been put out.

The dramatic videos shared online went viral quickly, including one from writer Kristy Hairston posted a video of the explosion on Twitter.

Reporters on the scene shared more.

The Boulder City, Nevada fire department said later that the fire was under control but details are still being investigated regarding the cause of the situation.

This post is breaking and will be updated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

