WATCH: Explosion Reported at Hoover Dam, Firefighters Respond as Videos Capture Smoke and Flames

An explosion was reported on Tuesday at the Hoover Dam, and video was shared online showing billowing black smoke and fire before officials reported the fire had been put out.

The dramatic videos shared online went viral quickly, including one from writer Kristy Hairston posted a video of the explosion on Twitter.

Reporters on the scene shared more.

Alarms are sounding at Hoover Dam. It looks like there is a fire burning outside the Arizona turbine house. pic.twitter.com/tIDiCfyQDx — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 19, 2022

#BREAKING: Video shows fire burning at Hoover Dam. pic.twitter.com/J2hSoVRFj5 — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 19, 2022

The Boulder City, Nevada fire department said later that the fire was under control but details are still being investigated regarding the cause of the situation.

#Hooverdam – the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

