WATCH: Fox Anchor Pounded Rick Scott On Same Plan GOP Screamed ‘LIAR!’ at Biden Over During SOTU

Fox News anchor John Roberts grilled Florida Sen. Rick Scott about the same plan that prompted Republicans to scream “LIAR!” when President Joe Biden referenced it during the State of the Union address.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and pretty much everyone agrees the moment of the night was when the president found himself flat-out arguing with Republicans screaming “LIAR!” in the middle of the speech.

At issue was this 100 percent true and heavily-qualified claim: “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s a majority.”

While some Republicans continue to insist Bide “lied,” one of the proposals Biden referenced, from Florida Senator and NRSC chief Rick Scott, was the subject of a March 27, 2022 grilling on Fox News that included Roberts repeatedly chin-checking Scott when he claimed the anchor was repeating “Democrat talking points”:

ROBERTS: You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America. Two of the big points are, quote: All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax. It also says: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. So, that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Why would you propose something like that in an election year? SCOTT: Sure. John, that’s, of course, the Democrat talking points. It’s — (CROSSTALK) ROBERTS: No, it’s in the plan. It’s in the plan. SCOTT: Well, but here’s — but here’s this thing about reality for a second. (CROSSTALK) ROBERTS: But, Senator, Senator, hang on, it’s not Democratic to talking point. It’s in the plan. SCOTT: Also in the plan, it says we ought to, every year, talk about exactly how we’re going to fix Medicare and Social Security. Here’s what’s happening. No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare or Social Security, but what we’re doing is we don’t even talk about it. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years.

As Biden has said before, Scott isn’t the only GOP senator with a plan to sunset entitlements. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin suggested sunsetting the plans even more frequently. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel endorsed Scott’s entire plan, as did Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Watch above via Fox News Sunday.

