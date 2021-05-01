President Joe Biden stopped to pick a dandelion for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, which didn’t sit well with conservative personalities at Fox News and Newsmax who mocked the gesture and the coverage it received — but there’s a twist.

On Thursday, President Biden stopped on the way to Marine One to pick a dandelion that was in its seeding phase, and handed it to his wife. There is a folk belief that blowing on a dandelion can grant wishes, but there is little scientific evidence to back this up.

The gesture was picked up by pool cameras, and earned seconds of attention from several news outlets, while some hosts at Fox News and Newsmax chose to mock the gesture, as well as what they saw as outsize and fawning coverage of the moment.

Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield delivered a commentary that was equal parts cranky and ignorant of the life cycle of a dandelion, and concluding with the perhaps joking suggestion that the dandelion was “planted.”

Joe Biden today getting on Marine One and he stops and picks up, I think it’s a dandelion, but it’s a dandelion that hasn’t even blossomed into a flower yet, like that gives everybody asthma. So you blow it, it goes everywhere, and everybody starts sneezing. Well he picks up the weed and gives it to Jill, that’s, what, I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture. He’s getting dandelions all over the place. I say it was a planted dandelion there, who knows?

He then played a tribute in song that one of his viewers sent in, also included here:

Laura Ingraham and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo spent several minutes mocking Biden, snarking that the president had given his wife a “weed” (a common theme among critics), comparing him to Frankenstein’s monster, and decrying the positive coverage that the gesture received.

“It was a sweet gesture, Laura, even if it was a weed, maybe the poor man didn’t know ,” Arroyo said, then joked “Look, at least you didn’t try to pick a lemon off of Jill’s dress, so this is a good thing.”

Arroyo also called out several media outlets by name for covering the moment, including this one, saying “ABC, The Hill, and Mediaite all fawned over this moment.”

Ingraham left viewers with this image: “I mean Trump and Melania could be making out in the Rose Garden and they’d be like oh that’s nothing.”

A TV Eyes search didn’t turn up any mentions of dandelions on ABC, but CBS News did spend the following 17 seconds talking about it:

And Mediaite did not post an article on the moment, but did tweet the video with a caption that called the moment “sweet”:

President Joe Biden stopped to pick a dandelion for wife Dr. Jill Biden in a sweet moment before the pair boarded Marine One on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/OBbkaLRrau — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 29, 2021

Fox News host Tammy Bruce also ranted about the coverage and also oddly fixated on the dandelion’s botanical significance, telling viewers that President Biden “grabs what some have called a weed, others are nicely calling a dandelion, and that made the news. That was like the news. This is what we’re dealing with.

[mocking voice] He romantically gave his wife a dandelion. It’s as though they want us to go into a coma, or do they believe we are infants and we can’t, we don’t know what’s going on, and look, I think it’s nice that when a man picks up a flower in some fashion and gives it to his wife, but he’s the president of the United states, it’s not the news, We’ve got Covid, we’ve got a border that’s open, we’ve got big enemies looking at us and trying to figure out how to destroy us, and this is the news?

But as it turns out, the “fawning” was coming from inside the house. Fox News reporters Kristin Fisher and Lauren Blanchard bantered about the moment Thursday night, and seemed to regard it very positively.

FISHER: President Biden made Twitter swoon today by picking a flower for the first lady on the White House lawn. I believe the exact flower that we’re talking about here is a dandelion, but can you confirm that for me? BLANCHARD: Yes, it was a dandelion, as they were walking out to Marine one, he swooped down, picked up that for the first lady, honestly, a sweet gesture, as someone who’s about to get married, that’s the kind of thing you hope for now however many decades later. Just honestly a little gentleman moment even from the Commander in Chief to his first lady. FISHER: I mean first he put Valentines for her on the North Lawn, now we’re getting dandelions on the South Lawn, all right!

Watch the video of President Biden’s sweet, romantic, totally planted and ill-advised weed harvest above via C-Span.

