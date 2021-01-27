House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had a simple but punchy response to former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley’s suggestion that the country “move on” from the Capitol insurrection whose incitement is the subject of ex-President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

On Tuesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, host Chris Hayes asked Congressman Jeffries about Haley’s recent comments in defense of Trump, in which she reluctantly conceded that “The actions of the president post-Election Day were not great. What happened on January 6th was not great,” but concluded that people should “At some point, give the man a break. I mean, move on.”

“It’s such an outrageous statement, and shows how people who I have previously had respect for have just been corrupted with this sycophantic behavior in connection with Donald Trump, for whatever the reason,” Jeffries said of Haley and her remarks, and added “it’s really a sickness that seems to have infected the Republican Party, and hopefully they will figure out how to extricate themselves from it.”

Rep. Jeffries then addressed Haley directly, saying “Nikki, we are not moving on from insurrection. We are not moving on from sedition. We’re not moving on from a violent assault on the Capitol no matter what you might think of our efforts to hold this president accountable.”

Hayes asked Jeffries “How important is accountability for those in power for what happened on January 6th?”

“It’s incredibly important, and we’re going to start with the organized crime boss who formerly occupied 1600 Pennsylvania avenue, and then we have to work our way down from there and deal with some of the underbosses like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy, who continues to support these QAnon caucus, conspiracy caucus, and crockpot caucus members who have taken over the house Republican conference,” Jeffries said.

“But let’s start with the president of the United States, the former twice-impeached president, I should say, and then proceed from there,” Rep. Jeffries added, saying that he remains “hopeful and optimistic that the senators will follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, and let the chips fall where they may regardless of party affiliation.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

