WATCH: Jen Psaki Trashes Trump for Positive Covid Test, Bleach Advocacy in Response to Fox’s Peter Doocy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy by unloading on former President Donald Trump over his secret positive Covid test and handling of the coronavirus.

Ms. Psaki briefed reporters on Wednesday, in what was her first opportunity to comment since the bombshell revelation that Trump had tested positive for Covid days earlier than previously known.

It was also her birthday, a fact that was acknowledged by several reporters, including Doocy.

“Happy birthday,” Doocy said, to which Psaki replied “Thank you.”

As Doocy started his questioning, Psaki cracked “You better ask me a really hard question now, otherwise — conspiracy theories out there.”

“I’ve got like three,” Doocy said.

After the jokey exchange, Doocy set himself to asking his questions. One of them prompted Psaki to remind viewers about the bomb that former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows dropped in his book, and about another infamous Trump misadventure.

“A lot of talk about the first Trump-Biden debate today, but at the second one in 2021, when roughly 220,000 Americans had already died of COVID,” Doocy said. He was referring to the debate at which Trump may have exposed then-candidate and now-President Joe Biden to a deadly disease, and the subsequent one.

Doocy then partially quoted an exchange from that debate, in which Biden said “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.”

Here’s the full quote:

“220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this. Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control — in fact, not saying, I take no responsibility, initially — anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.”

“Is that still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden than President Trump?” Doocy asked Psaki.

“Well, I think the fundamental question here is: What are you doing to save lives and protect people?” Psaki said, then lit into Trump:

And the former President was suggesting people inject bleach. He apparently, reportedly, didn’t even share with people he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself. He continued to provide a forum for misinformation, which probably led to people not getting — not taking steps forward to get — to protect themselves, to wear a mask, to eventually get vaccinated. This President has made the vaccine widely available. He’s relied on the health — the advice of his health and medical experts. And he is trying to be a part of solving this crisis — getting the pandemic under control. And I think there’s a pretty stark difference between their approaches.

