Watch: Joe Biden Slams Trump Election Delay Trial Balloon, Warns ‘This Is Going To Be A Tough Road’

Former Vice President Joe Biden concluded a virtual fundraiser with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren by slamming President Donald Trump’s suggestion of an election delay, and warned that “This is going to be a tough road” to unseat Trump in November.

At a virtual event Friday night, Biden and Warren spoke for about 45 minutes, and answered questions from supporters. Toward the end of the event, the ex-VP referenced Trump’s much-derided suggestion that Election Day be postponed due to the coronavirus.

“Remember, this president went so far to say what I warned he would say four months ago: He thinks maybe we should delay the election,” Biden said, reminding supporters that in April he predicted Trump would try something like this, and was attacked by the Trump campaign for it.

“Be prepared. Be prepared,” Biden told his supporters as he wound down. “This is going to be a tough road. So vote. Vote early. Convince your friends to vote. Volunteer to be poll workers. Volunteer to get engaged. Most of all, stay safe and stay healthy.”

The event raised $1.7 million from over 50,000 donors, according to the Biden campaign.

After Trump’s trial balloon was rejected with near-unanimity from every corner of the political and media world, Trump appeared to back off the suggestion — for now — by claiming he was simply trying to draw attention to his critiques of mail-in voting, which are false.

Watch the clip above via Joe Biden for President.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]