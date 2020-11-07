comScore

WATCH: Jubilant Crowds Take to Streets in DC and NY After Biden and Harris Declared Winners

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 7th, 2020, 2:03 pm

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

If you were not tuned in to CNN on Saturday morning to witness Wolf Blitzer project that Joe Biden would be the 46th president of the United States, you may have found out from outside.

The streets and apartments of New York erupted in blare of shouts, cheers, applause and car honking as soon as CNN — followed soon after by other main outlets — called the 2020 presidential race in favor of the Democratic candidate, ending the administration of President Donald Trump after one term.

A crowd soon assembled outside of Trump Tower in New York, where the air is a balmy 73 degrees. Spike Lee was spotted popping a bottle of champagne in Fort Greene. Times Square turned into an impromptu dance party, a stark departure from 2016, when Trump’s shocking victory cast a dour mood on the Hillary Clinton supporters who had assembled to watch the enormous Jumbotrons declare her the winner.

A large crowd also assembled outside the White House in Washington D.C., though the president is not at home. When CNN declared Biden the projected winner of the race, he was golfing.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

See videos from the streets of New York and Washington D.C. below.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: