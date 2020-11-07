WATCH: Jubilant Crowds Take to Streets in DC and NY After Biden and Harris Declared Winners

If you were not tuned in to CNN on Saturday morning to witness Wolf Blitzer project that Joe Biden would be the 46th president of the United States, you may have found out from outside.

The streets and apartments of New York erupted in blare of shouts, cheers, applause and car honking as soon as CNN — followed soon after by other main outlets — called the 2020 presidential race in favor of the Democratic candidate, ending the administration of President Donald Trump after one term.

A crowd soon assembled outside of Trump Tower in New York, where the air is a balmy 73 degrees. Spike Lee was spotted popping a bottle of champagne in Fort Greene. Times Square turned into an impromptu dance party, a stark departure from 2016, when Trump’s shocking victory cast a dour mood on the Hillary Clinton supporters who had assembled to watch the enormous Jumbotrons declare her the winner.

A large crowd also assembled outside the White House in Washington D.C., though the president is not at home. When CNN declared Biden the projected winner of the race, he was golfing.

See videos from the streets of New York and Washington D.C. below.

Poppin bottles in the street right now pic.twitter.com/dKTiLBeEjp — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) November 7, 2020

Incredible: Applause breaking out over the Manhattan skyline as networks call the election for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/c92EgXP2Qj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 7, 2020

Someone bought a bag of Cheetos to stomp on lmaoo pic.twitter.com/8GTyOAApFJ — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn and the USPS, cheering each other on. pic.twitter.com/RURUtadYEt — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 7, 2020

The scene outside Trump Tower right now: pic.twitter.com/JK9OYbAYDM — kendis (@kendisgibson) November 7, 2020

My brother sent me this video from outside of trump tower💙 in so happy it’s over #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/WM9FyjRWSo — Mary🎃 (@sinjinwastaken_) November 7, 2020

Hundreds of people gathering around Trump Tower already. pic.twitter.com/o4Q3os4twi — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) November 7, 2020

⁦@JoeBiden⁩ supporters celebrate outside #TrumpTower after hearing the news he is the projected winner of #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/egYyL8nTEx — Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) November 7, 2020

I was sleeping and woke up to roaring cheers and banging pots and pans in upper Manhattan, looked at my phone and see that news outlets, including @NBCNews, project Joseph R. Biden has won the presidency. This is the scene right now. pic.twitter.com/Edt7hyjz83 — Kalhan (@KalhanR) November 7, 2020

Spontaneous joy emanating from apartments in Washington Heights, uptown Manhattan. 🎉💪🎉💪🎉 pic.twitter.com/HEwBd0FlMu — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) November 7, 2020

In Harlem, people are listening to Queen and sipping champagne. pic.twitter.com/hsdEko0pdH — Carter Sherman (@carter_sherman) November 7, 2020

Two blocks from my apartment holy shit. I love you, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/aeZIsF4Ju2 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 7, 2020

Spike Lee celebrating right now in Brooklyn. What a mood 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tg8EK8IsL1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn G Train

November 7th, 2020

11:56am Joe Biden has won. pic.twitter.com/ov6EN7XDbu — Jack Bensinger (@JackBensinger) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn is screaming pic.twitter.com/xya4Nv5B0g — Chris Rovzar (@Rovzar) November 7, 2020

WASHINGTON D.C.

Cars honking in celebration and people cheering on 17th St NW a block from the White House after Joe Biden projected the next president. President Trump is still at his Virginia golf course pic.twitter.com/hhshO9EFxF — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 7, 2020

Outside of the White House right now. (Getty/Eric Baradat) pic.twitter.com/RMN3F2OLJB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 7, 2020

Celebration now by Biden/Harris supporters at BLM Plaza outside the White House: pic.twitter.com/SxO8YPhL11 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 7, 2020

People gather outside the White House as Joe Biden is projected to win the US presidency. via @spettypi pic.twitter.com/nKC3KazHDK — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2020

