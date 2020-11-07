Donna Brazile Tears Up on Fox News Reacting to Biden-Harris Win: ‘There’s So Many Women Out There Who Made This Happen’

Former acting DNC chair Donna Brazile teared up on Fox News Saturday reacting to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ historic election victory.

“I’m deeply happy, gratified, I’m rejoicing,” she said. “But I’m also well aware that the country, we still have huge divisions. I think if there’s a mandate out of any of this, it’s a mandate to unify our country, to bring the American people together and I know Joe Biden very, very well. I know Kamala Harris extremely well. And I do believe that they will uphold that position that they want to redeem the soul, bring the country together, heal these divisions.”

After Fox played the video of Harris on the phone with Biden reacting to their win, Brazile started to cry and said, “It’s been a long time coming.”

“I thought about my mom and my grandmother this morning. They didn’t have the right to vote, but I did,” she said. “I spent all my life believing that the right to vote was the key to our future. And because of the American people, the faith, those who did not see color, gender, those who believed that it was about confidence and just giving everyone a seat at the table… I’m so grateful that this moment has come.”

“I’m sorry for the tears,” she added. “I cry because there’s so many women out there that made this happen, so many shoulders of women who just didn’t care what they were called, how they looked, but they went out there and they kept moving the ball. They did it because there were so many men who also believed in us… I am just a grateful woman this morning, a grateful American that I can go to my grave one day and say, ‘God, we got the first black man, we got the first woman of Asian decent, we have made this country what it said what it would always be, a country for all of us.'”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]