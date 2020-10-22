Watch Lindsey Graham’s Attention Comically Wander as Fox News Keeps Camera on Him During Mike Lee’s Amy Coney Barrett Speech

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham took an expressive journey during Sen. Mike Lee’s remarks about Judge Amy Coney Barrett, all captured on camera when the Fox News live stream held their shot on Graham for a full six minutes of Lee’s speech.

Minutes after the committee’s Republican members voted to approve Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court — absent a single Democrat because those senators were boycotting the proceeding — Senator Lee began to deliver his speech as the Fox News livestream remained locked in on Chairman Graham.

At first, Graham can be seen listening intently, but as the minutes wear on, his attention wanes, as he cycles through a variety of facial expressions and extraneous activities. At one point, as Lee speaks, Graham whips out his phone and spends a few moments scrutinizing the screen, and later confers with a staffer while Lee excoriates the Democrats.

Eventually, someone noticed they were filming someone who wasn’t the guy giving a speech, and abruptly switched to a shot of Lee.

Barrett’s nomination will now go to the full Senate for a floor vote, expected to take place on Monday. Senate Republicans have planned a weekend session in order to handle procedural steps necessary for the Monday vote by the full Senate.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

