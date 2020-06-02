comScore
WATCH LIVE: Massive Crowd of Protesters Gathers Outside the White House

By KJ EdelmanJun 2nd, 2020, 7:34 pm

Protests outside the White House in Washington D.C. grew Tuesday night a day after Trump said he would “end the riots and lawlessness.” Washington D.C. has a 7 p.m. curfew in effect while people have continued to protest.

The growing crowds comes a day after peaceful protesters had tear gas and smoke bombs fired toward them minutes before President Donald Trump spoke on the Rose Garden at the White House. After his address on federal response, Trump left for St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op holding a Bible.

Members of St. John’s were outraged that Trump went to their church without letting them know he would come.

“The president did not pray when he came to St John’s,” Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde told CNN. “…We distance ourselves from the incendiary language of this President.”

Before the 7 p.m. curfew, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was spotted walking with protesters in Washington D.C.

