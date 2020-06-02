Protests outside the White House in Washington D.C. grew Tuesday night a day after Trump said he would “end the riots and lawlessness.” Washington D.C. has a 7 p.m. curfew in effect while people have continued to protest.

The growing crowds comes a day after peaceful protesters had tear gas and smoke bombs fired toward them minutes before President Donald Trump spoke on the Rose Garden at the White House. After his address on federal response, Trump left for St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op holding a Bible.

Members of St. John’s were outraged that Trump went to their church without letting them know he would come.

“The president did not pray when he came to St John’s,” Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde told CNN. “…We distance ourselves from the incendiary language of this President.”

The biggest turnout I have seen yet outside the White House today. Many protesters tell me they were specifically inspired to come by yesterday’s tear-gassing. Video gives some sense of scale. pic.twitter.com/U9aSKnLqtY — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 2, 2020

5 minutes till DC curfew and still thousands of people are here outside of The White House. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/wpyVLajuta — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) June 2, 2020

Outside the White House, few minutes before curfew pic.twitter.com/9m9fDw4dCt — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 2, 2020

Protestors digging in outside the White House with just under 15 mins to go until the curfew is supposed to begin. This lot aren’t going anywhere. Faint whiff of some kind of gas in the air though the police now saying they did NOT use tear gas last night despite appearances pic.twitter.com/TwO9iIBZ2y — siobhan kennedy (@siobhankennedy4) June 2, 2020

7pm exactly, DC, close to the White House and this is what the curfew looks like. “We’re not moving!” the chant pic.twitter.com/VRmt9XiB4u — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) June 2, 2020

Before the 7 p.m. curfew, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was spotted walking with protesters in Washington D.C.

Elizabeth Warren at the White House protest. pic.twitter.com/MsUjFxb5c4 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) June 2, 2020

Hundreds of protesters still outside the White House, many kneeling. It is now 7pm, curfew time. Crowd chants “our streets.” pic.twitter.com/ilVyIuwErF — Shabtai Gold (@velvetart) June 2, 2020

It’s 7:01 in DC . Protesters at 15th and H in front of #LafayettePark are still here. They’re chanting #HandsUpDontShoot @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/SuwYIC4ebb — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 2, 2020

Outside the White House two minutes before DC’s curfew begins. #GeorgeFloyd Protestors now chanting “f**k your curfew.” pic.twitter.com/i3gJBLTQuH — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 2, 2020

Small group of people clustered at the bottom of Scott Circle looking towards the White House just after curfew in DC. A steady stream of people are walking north and away from the White House pic.twitter.com/yMAuwIlgYI — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 2, 2020

They may have put up a fence but the crowds are out, growing and angry. pic.twitter.com/s5JB8vlyxc — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) June 2, 2020

Aaaaand we’re past 7 p.m. We’re officially past curfew out here in front of the White House and the protest has not shrunk one bit. This is the biggest crowd my colleagues and I have seen all week. Instead of deterring them, the aggressive police tactics of yesterday seem to have moved many to come out. pic.twitter.com/s8N1utXAfi — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 2, 2020

