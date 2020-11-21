WATCH: Maskless Trump Fan Deliberately Spews Droplets on Woman Outside Trump Golf Course

A maskless Trump supporter deliberately exhaled droplets at a woman outside President Donald Trump’s golf resort after the woman asked him to back away from her and observe proper social distancing.

Video of the incident was filmed and posted by Reel Political News White House correspondent Douglas Christian, who wrote “Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020”.

In the clip, the woman can be heard telling a man wearing a Trump shirt and carrying a mylar Trump balloon to “Get away from me, get away, you are in my face and you don’t have a mask so you need to back off.”

The man tells her “Do what you want, sweetheart, I’m not in anybody’s face,” then inhales deeply and forcefully, audibly exhales in the woman’s direction.

“That’s assault!” the horrified woman exclaims.

“Call the cops and ask them to come get me,” the man responds, sarcastically.

Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0 — Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020

The incident occurred as Trump was golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where he arrived Saturday morning instead of attending a virtual G20 Summit meeting on pandemic preparedness. The coronavirus is mainly spread through droplet transmission.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]