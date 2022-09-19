WATCH: Pastor Who Went Viral for Being Robbed During Livestream Grabs Woman By Neck for Interrupting Service

Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was released by police after getting into a physical scuffle with a woman during the livestream of his service.

It’s not the first time Whitehead’s service has gone off the rails. In July, the pastor was robbed at gunpoint and claimed that hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from him and his wife.

Whitehead was preaching at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when two women interrupted his service. The bishop was speaking on stage when he appeared to refer to the women by saying, “while they take pictures and want to be on social media.”

He continued saying, “take the pictures” louder and louder as one woman approached the stage. Whitehead grabbed her by the neck and pushed her out of frame.

“Grab her out! Grab her out!” he can be heard saying off camera.

He then said he feels “threatened” and returned to the stage.

“You’re not going to come into my space!” Whitehead said.

Police said the woman approached Whitehead in an “antagonizing manner,” the New York Post reported.

Whitehead and the woman, identified as Tarsha Howard, were taken into police custody, with Whitehead later being released and Howard charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service.

Whitehead later addressed grabbing the woman in a Facebook livestream, saying, “No one is going to come at my family, and no one is going to hurt my family ever again.”

The bishop claimed the incident and being taken into police custody “publicly embarrassed” him.

“They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” he told New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two hours and apologize to me.”

He claimed Howard came close to his wife and he was more alert because of the previous robbery.

“I grabbed her and took her out of my church,” Whitehead said. “All I could remember was the guys with the guns who put their gun in my baby’s face.”

