WATCH: Reporters Shout Questions At Biden About Classified Documents During World Leader Summit

Reporters repeatedly shouted questions about the classified documents issue at President Joe Biden during his current summit with world leaders.

The President has not made a public comment since news broke Monday that his lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified marking while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

But reporters traveling with Biden on his current trip to Mexico for the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit — often called the “Three Amigos” summit — began shouting questions at the president during his meetings with world leaders during the trip.

On Monday, Biden met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, and as reporters were being escorted out of the bilateral meeting following a pool spray, reporters shouted questions as the meeting continued and the president ignored them.

And on Tuesday morning, the president met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and both made remarks about the summit. As aides thanked reporters and escorted them out, more shouted questions could be heard — and were ignored by the president.

White House counsel Richard Sauber said, in a statement, that “The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the three leaders will make public statements, and one reporter from each country will have the opportunity to ask a question.

The Biden matter has drawn direct comparisons — particularly among conservatives — with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

But analysts, reporters, and others have taken pains to delineate what they say are clear differences between the two matters.

Watch above via C-SPAN and AP Video.

