Biden Gets Assist on Fox News as Karl Rove Busts Out White Board To Explain Why Trump’s Classified Docs Issue Is Worse

President Joe Biden got an assist on Fox News when Karl Rove broke out the whiteboard to show how Biden’s classified documents issue is much less serious than the probe into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified docs.

News broke Monday that President Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified marking while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government.

The Biden matter has drawn direct comparisons — particularly among conservatives — with the investigation that exploded onto the national radar with the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Rove joined co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer to discuss the news. Rove broke down the key differences using his trademark visual aid — but also said the story will be “problematic” for the DoJ:

DANA PERINO: We call it on the job. That’s President Biden ignoring questions about classified documents found in a private office he used after serving as vice president. The papers were discovered in a locked closet just days before the midterms. The administration says the White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appeared to be a Obama-Biden administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings. The documents were discovered when the president’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.. So let’s bring in Karl Rove, because, well, this is, sounds a little similar, Karl? KARL ROVE: Well, there are differences, but you can’t make this stuff up. But there are differences. For example, how many documents in Biden’s case, there appear to be about 10. In the case of President Trump, hundreds. How did they get there? We don’t yet know how the documents got to the Biden office connected with his activities on behalf of the University of Pennsylvania. We know that President Trump ordered the removal of the documents to Mar-a-Lago. How responsive were they? When that when when the Biden people found out about it, they called immediately, called the appropriate authorities and turned them over. We spent a year and a half watching the drama unfold in Mar-a-Lago, and it had to end in a police search to recover the documents. But still, despite the differences, this is going to create lots of headaches for the Department of Justice in deciding how to handle President Trump’s issues, because now they have an issue that, in, at least in the minds of a lot of ordinary Americans, are going to be conflated as being roughly the same. That’s why I think they did a smart thing in turning this over to the U.S. attorney in Chicago to look at initially that because that’s the, one of the two remaining Trump U.S., Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys left in the in the Justice Department. That and the Delaware, who, the Delaware U.S. attorney who’s looking into Hunter Biden. But this strikes me as being very problematic for the for the Biden Justice Department.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom.

