WATCH: Rows Upon Rows of Empty Strollers and Car Seats in Lviv City Square Memorialize Children Killed by Russian Attacks

A heartbreaking display has been set up in the city square of Lviv, Ukraine: more than 100 strollers and car seats lined up in rows to memorialize the children who have been killed by Russian attacks during the war so far.

CNN international correspondent Scott McLean reported from Lviv that Russia had launched at least six missiles toward the city, which so far has largely been spared from attacks. Air raid sirens went off after 6:00 am local time, said McLean. Two of the missiles were intercepted; the others struck an aircraft repair facility on the outskirts of town.

Life continued relatively normally within Lviv, McLean continued as he reported from the downtown city square.

“Just look around — it is a normal day,” he told CNN Newsroom anchor Erica Hill. “You could imagine this in any European city. People going about their business, people getting coffee, people going out for lunch or dinner.”

There were still some signs of the war, he noted, pointing out a metal box that had been constructed to protect a statue. But there were also children in the square, happily blowing bubbles and chasing them.

McLean then walked over to where the strollers and car seats had been arranged in rows.

“This is an exhibit that has been set up to send a message and to demonstrate a very powerful point,” said McLean, “and that is the number of children who have been killed in this war.” The Ukrainians have reported more than 100 children had been killed in the three weeks since Russia launched their invasion, and each stroller or car seat in the exhibit represented one child who had died. “If you have kids, it is difficult not to look at these strollers and imagine that being your own child,” he said.

“I was amazed by people’s resolve there and their ability to just find moments of happiness in the midst of that,” commented anchor Jim Sciutto, who had himself recently returned from reporting on the ground in Ukraine.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

