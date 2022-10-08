Things Get Awkward When Bill Maher Pushes Chris Wallace To Say He Left Because Fox News Was A ‘Loony Bin’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher put CNN anchor Chris Wallace on the spot when he called Fox News a “loony bin” and pushed Wallace to agree that was the reason he left the network.

But things got a little uncomfortable when Wallace’s new co-worker tried to cajole him into agreeing that Wallace left his former employer, Fox News, because it had become too much of a “Loony bin.”

Mr. Wallace repeatedly deflected the premise with a healthy wink and a nod:

CHRIS WALLACE: Say and I agree that I think that’s absolutely true of you. I like to think it’s true of me as well. When I was a kid.

BILL MAHER: You left Fox News.

CHRIS WALLACE: But if on Fox News Sunday I told straight and they and they never second guessed me on a on a guest or a question, they let me do what I did and and I’m doing the same now.

BILL MAHER: I always thought you were the canary in the coal mine at Fox.

CHRIS WALLACE: I want to see how this metaphor ends up. Well.

BILL MAHER: Ah. Well, the canary gets out, the mine collapses. That’s. That’s my (laughs) No, I mean, you got out. I mean, it became a come on. Isn’t that why you left? Because it just became too hard to be in that loony bin?

CHRIS WALLACE: You know, I am so excited about Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, about CNN, about looking ahead to the future.

BILL MAHER: You just said you’re a big straight shooter, but you won’t answer that question, about Fox?

CHRIS WALLACE: You know, I have found message discipline. I know you’re going to be talking to Chris Christie in a moment. Message discipline–

BILL MAHER: That’s for politicians, not for us. We’re the other side, we’e the other team.

CHRIS WALLACE: Yeah.

BILL MAHER: All right, I’ll ask — We’ll talk it over in the commissary, too.

CHRIS WALLACE: Actually, I was thinking Mitch McConnell, just repeat the line over and over again.

BILL MAHER: So last question.

CHRIS WALLACE: We’re done?

BILL MAHER: Yeah, almost.

CHRIS WALLACE: I’m having a good time.

BILL MAHER: I’m having a good time too. It goes fast when you avoid questions.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well played.