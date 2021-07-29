WATCH: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Appalling’ Rant on New Mask Rules Eviscerated by Tim Ryan in Fiery Floor Speech

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan pounded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a floor speech decrying McCarthy’s “appalling” rant against mask rules just minutes earlier.

During Wednesday’s regular session of the House of Representatives, McCarthy rose to deliver a rebuttal to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s assessment of him as a “moron,” or as he put it, Pelosi said, “People who are fully vaccinated but don’t support wearing masks are morons and said the House should follow the science.”

“Madam Speaker, you don’t know the facts nor the science, so let’s talk about it,” McCarthy began, then went off on a ten-minute rant in which he deployed a spread of familiar talking points, including the idea that the U.S. Congress is not a “hot spot.”

He also said that the “hospitalization rate for the people who are vaccinated are .003%,” quoted a newspaper columnist as saying “you are more likely to get struck by lightning than to be hospitalized with the vaccine,” and cracked “Must be a stormy day in the House.”

Minutes after McCarthy’s rant, Ryan rose to take it on, beginning with the “hot spot” talking point.

“I may not be from a hot spot, the speaker may not be from a hot spot, Speaker Pelosi may not be from a hot spot,” Ryan said. “Somebody in this chamber is coming from a hot spot. Somebody represents the hot spots.”

“And they get on a plane and they fly here and they interact with all of us. And then we leave here and we go home to our families. Some take care of sick parents. Some take care of kids who may have an autoimmune disorder. And I just find it absolutely immature and appalling to somehow diminish it to try to score cheap political points, and that’s exactly what we saw a few minutes ago,” Ryan said.

He added that McCarthy’s rant was “beneath a minority leader of one of the major political parties in the United States of America, and implored him “Stop! Just stop with this craziness!”

Watch above via C-Span.

