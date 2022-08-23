WATCH: Trump Ally Defends His ‘Bombshell’ Leaked Letter – Declares Biden ‘The Man Who Defeated Trump in 2020’ Along The Way

Former Fox News contributor and pro-Trump founder of “Just the News” John Solomon tried to defend his “bombshell” leak about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, and wound up declaring President Joe Biden “the man who defeated Trump in 2020” in the process.

The political media world is buzzing over Solomon’s leak of what he said were damning documents about the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, which is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

But not in a good way. Journalists and experts across the political media world mocked Solomon’s scoop, which they say had the opposite of the intended effect. Critics pointed out that Solomon’s own report showed that Biden deferred to independent agencies, that Trump and his team were given plenty of opportunities to comply but drew out the process, that the seized materials in question are “hair on fire” serious, and otherwise picked it apart.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of the War Room on Real America’s Voice, Solomon made the case for why his story is a legitimate “bombshell” — while inadvertently breaking some bad news to host and dyed-in-the-wool election denier Steve Bannon:

STEVE BANNON: John is both one of the top investigative reporters there. And he’s also, I think you’re the interface between Trump and the National Archives. Tell us about this blockbuster article last night. Walk us through, what’s the reality here, John? JOHN SOLOMON: Well, listen, when, when the raid occurred, the Biden White House acted like they didn’t know what was going on. They were just as surprised as the rest of the American public. But the truth of the matter is, the Biden White House, its general counsel’s office, Joe Biden himself was at the ignition point of this investigation. Think about that. The man who defeated Trump in 2020 and expects to potentially run against him in 2024, was involved in siccing the FBI on his, the leader of the political opposition party.

The balance of the segment consisted of Solomon and Bannon describing the events laid out in the letter, and asserting that they demonstrate Biden “meddling” with an investigation.

Later in the segment, Solomon again described Biden as “the guy who beat him at the polls,” but then added “or succeeds him at the polls.”

