WATCH: Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ordered Mar-a-Lago Special Master Was Only Asked Two Questions at Confirmation Hearing

Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon was only asked two questions by Democrats at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

On Monday, Cannon ruled that a special master be appointed to review documents seized during the FBI to search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, and enjoining the Justice Department from using the documents in its investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act in the interim.

That decision has been derided by media figures and experts across the political spectrum, many of whom have noted that Cannon was nominated by Trump.

Trump nominated Cannon on May 21, 2020, and the then-GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings for Cannon and four other nominees — J. Philip Calabrese To Be United States District Judge For The Northern District Of Ohio, James Ray Knepp II To Be United States District Judge For The Northern District Of Ohio, Michael Jay NewmanTo Be United States District Judge For The Southern District Of Ohio, and Toby Crouse To Be United States District Judge For The District Of Kansas — on July 29, 2020.

At that hearing, Cannon was asked only two questions by Democrats, both from Sen. Mazie Hirono, both of which were asked of all 5 nominees:

SEN. HIRONO: I ask the following two questions of all nominees before any of the five committees on which I sit. So for the nominees before us today, we’ll start alphabetically. And if each of you can respond to the following two questions that I’ll ask, so it’ll be Judge Calabrese, Ms. Cannon, Mr. Crouse, Judge Knepp and Judge Newman. I hope you can all unmute yourselves so we can get through these two questions quickly. First questions. Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature? JUDGE CALABRESE: No, Senator. AILEEN CANNON:: No, Senator. SEN. HIRONO: Mr. Crouse? TOBY CROUSE: No, Senator. JUDGE KNEPP: No, Senator. SEN. HIRONO: Judge Newman? JUDGE NEWMAN: No, Senator. SEN. HIRONO: For the same question. I hope you all unmute yourself. Second question is have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct? JUDGE CALABRESE: No Senator. AILEEN CANNON:: No Senator. TOBY CROUSE: No Senator. JUDGE KNEPP: No senator. JUDGE NEWMAN: No Senator. SEN. HIRONO: Thank you.

Cannon was also asked 1 question by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who also posed her question to all 5 nominees:

Cannon was confirmed in the lame-duck session on November 12, 2020 — a week after Trump was defeated — by a vote of 56 to 21, with 12 Democrats voting “yes.”

Watch above via the Senate Judiciary Committee.

