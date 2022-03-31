WATCH: Trump Tells ‘Gays for Trump’ Supporter ‘You Don’t Look Gay’ at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump told a supporter with the group Gays for Trump that he did not “look gay” at a fundraiser in South Florida.

Newsweek reported Trump held the fundraiser for John Gibbs, a Republican he hopes will defeat incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach Trump last year.

During a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club, the former president spoke from a stage, and asked, “Where’s Gays for Trump?”

Someone from the audience shouted, “We’re over here!”

Trump responded, “You don’t look gay.”

Trump told a “Gays for Trump” supporter, “You don’t look gay” during a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser event for Michigan Republican John Gibbs. The crowd laughed. pic.twitter.com/JedrScyISz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2022

After the crowd broke out in laughter at the comment, Trump said, “We did great with the gay population, as you know.”

Peter Boykin, the founder of Gays for Trump, spoke to Newsweek about the moment.

Boykin said the person Trump had addressed “probably wouldn’t ‘look gay’ because it’s a stereotype that fits more with the typical ‘look’ of leftist LGBT. Not saying some of us might look fabulous and ‘gay.'”

Boykin said that a person in his group would blend in with non-gay guests, unless they decided to wear a flamboyant outfit in what appeared to be a joke.

“Gays For Trump is a nationwide movement full of various types of gays and the gay community has a lot of diversity—the difference is the Gays for Trump lean right,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trump elicited laughter on the Full Send Podcast after he told the NELK Boys he called Village People’s 1978 hit “Y.M.C.A.” the “gay national anthem.”

“‘Y.M.C.A.,’” the gay national anthem,” Trump said. “Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But ‘Y.M.C.A.’ gets people up, and it gets ‘em moving.”

“People love it when I do it,” said Trump.

Trump has been playing the role of DJ at parties.

