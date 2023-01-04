WATCH: WH Reporters Laugh Along With Biden Spox About Chaotic Republican Speaker of the House Vote

White House reporters laughed along with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the chaotic election for speaker of the House and whether President Joe Biden has a “preferred candidate” in that race.

The big political story this week is McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives, a story which culminated at noon on Tuesday with three votes in which outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a win.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller kicked things off by asking about the race, drawing a murmur of laughter at the mention of “the action going on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue right now,” and a bigger laugh from the other reporters and Jean-Pierre by asking about Biden’s preference:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: With that, okay, Zeke, kick us off. ZEKE MILLER: Thanks, Karine. Happy New Year. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Happy New Year. ZEKE MILLER: I’m wondering if the President has been watching the action going on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue right now. (Laughter) And does he have a preferred candidate in that race? (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That’s one way to put it! Look, as you know, the President served as a U.S. senator for 34 years, and he understands how this process works. He certainly will not insert himself in that process. Look, we are looking forward to working with congressional colleagues — including Democrats, Republicans, and independents — this year and — and the new Congress, obviously, to continue to move the country forward for the American people, continuing to build on an economy that — that is working, that because of the President’s policy — if you think about the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that I just spoke about and how that’s bringing — that brought both sides together and really going to deliver on an important — an important item with the bridge for — for Kentuckians, but also in the region. So, that’s going to be our focus. We’re certainly not going to insert ourselves in what’s happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Watch the clip above via The White House.

