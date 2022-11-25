‘Welcome to the Resistance Fellas’: Breitbart Destroys Trump For Dining With Neo-Nazi and Kanye West

Breitbart, once called the platform of the “alt-right” by Steve Bannon, shredded former President Donald Trump on Thursday for dining with far-right white nationalist and Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.

News broke on Wednesday night that Trump dined with Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, both avowed anti-Semites, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday – a dinner Trump has since both acknowledged and tried to distance himself from.

Axios’s Jonathan Swan reported that during the dinner Trump and Fuentes “fawned” over each other. Swan wrote that at one point during the conversation Trump asked Fuentes, “‘You like it better when I just speak off the cuff,’ the source said. Fuentes replied that he did, calling Trump an ‘amazing’ president when he was unrestrained. ‘There was a lot of fawning back and forth,’ the source added.”

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson and Matthew Boyle wrote of Trump’s confirmation of the dinner and some of the subsequent information reported on from that night:

These latest revelations turn what could have been a minor story into a major national narrative, where the GOP frontrunner for president in 2024 — the former president and as of now the only formal GOP candidate for the office in the next election — seems to have met with an open white nationalist, antisemite, and Holocaust denier in Fuentes. Fuentes’ now-shut-down YouTube page is shot-through with racist and antisemitic rants that date as far back as 2014.

Fuentes is the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and holds an annual white nationalist conference as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservativism more toward white nationalism.

Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed,” according to the ADL.

Breitbart included some of Fuentes’s most abhorrent racist monologues in their report, including one in which he defends segregation. “He also said Jim Crow laws, segregated water fountains, and schools were all “better for” white and black people,” the article notes above the clip.

‘Groyper’ leader on segregation: “Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? ‘Oh, I had to drink out of a different water fountain.’ Big f—ing deal…oh no, they had to go to a different school…And even if it was bad, who cares?…it was better for them, it’s better for us.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ7LqpTHgL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2019

Breitbart also blasted Trump for sitting down with West. “Trump also meeting with West less than a month after his antisemitic comments — from threatening to go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” to claiming that the “Jewish people have owned the black voice” — caused a media firestorm that is also newsworthy for multiple reasons,” wrote Hudson and Boyle, adding:

“First, Trump’s views on West’s antisemitic comments can’t go unknown. Secondly, West says he is also running for president in 2024 — he also says in the above video he asked Trump to be his vice presidential candidate — so why Trump would meet with a possible rival, however serious or unserious that person’s candidacy is, raises questions as well.

Journalists and pundits were quick to notice that Trump had gone too far for even far-right Breitbart by hosting an avowed white nationalist and Neo-Nazi.

Breitbart eviscerates Trump for the dinner: https://t.co/E0Z2f7WNFG — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2022

When you’ve lost Breitbart. The Trump 2024 campaign is off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/o3La8FCvrl — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

Top comments on the Breitbart article condemning Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Apparently if you are against Nazis, you are now considered a 'rino' or a 'nevertrumper.' pic.twitter.com/pTRZKuPXq8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 25, 2022

When you’ve lost Breitbart….

“Breitbart News has repeatedly asked the Trump campaign for comment over the course of more than 24 hours. The only GOP candidate for the office in the next election seems to have met with an open white nationalist, antisemite, and Holocaust denier.” pic.twitter.com/bi2SkQFoHe — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) November 25, 2022

breitbart literally had a "black crime" vertical and was the perch that milo yiannopoulos used to spread hate against multiple groups. but they did one article criticizing a thing trump did. welcome to the resistance fellas. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2022

According to this report in Breitbart, Trump had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye, Nick Fuentes, and Milo Yiannopoulos, because a former president, now in another campaign, just can't have enough disreputable people at the table. https://t.co/K9Gs97SVpq — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 25, 2022

