‘We’re Gonna Keep Trump Out!’ Biden-Voting Republican Confronts Trump Fan in ‘Buck Fiden’ Shirt At Iowa State Fair

MSNBC cameras caught a “lifelong Republican” who voted for President Joe Biden confronting a Trump supporter at the Iowa State Fair, vowing to keep ex-President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Most of the current Republican presidential field, including ex-President Donald Trump, is converging at the Iowa State Fair this weekend to mingle with first-in-the-nation voters and tempt the cholesterol gods.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports, host Alex Witt tossed to Ali Vitali, part of the cadre of political reporters fortunate enough to land the plum butter-soaked assignment of covering the fair, and Vitali shared some of what her cameras caught on the ground:

ALEX WITT: What are you seeing and hearing so far there? ALI VITALI: Alex, welcome back to the Iowa State Fair. It’s almost like we never left. But if you look around me, you’re seeing that there are a lot of people doing rides, doing all the things you would typically do at a state fair. But just a few feet from where I’m standing, you are seeing candidates trying to work the crowd here. And look, what you talk to voters here, this is a state where it depends who you find. Some are squarely still in the camp of former President Donald Trump, who will be making an appearance barnstorming through the state fair later today. But then you’ve also got folks who say they’re not putting him back in that White House. Watch the range of opinions we’ve heard so far. TRUMP FAN: Pence had the choice to send the votes back to the state, which was the choice that he should have made. But he said he couldn’t do it. He didn’t do it because he’s a coward. LIFELONG REPUBLICAN AND BIDEN VOTER: Recount after recount showed it, Mister! I’ve been a Republican my whole life. Yes, I agree with some of Trump’s policies, but the guy does not belong back in white. I’m sorry. I’m one of the few. I’m one of the ones that’s going to keep him out there because unfortunately… TRUMP FAN: You’re not keeping him out. LIFELONG REPUBLICAN AND BIDEN VOTER: I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life. I had to vote for one last time. I voted for Biden. He’s in there and people like me are going to be the ones that are going to keep Trump out!

Watch above via MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports.

