‘Who IS He?’ View Hosts Roast Fox’s Greg Gutfeld — Was ‘Harsh’ To Geraldo And He’s Not The Funny One

The View co-hosts roasted Fox News host Greg Gutfeld over his treatment of Geraldo Rivera and other issues like his commentary about Joy Behar and his relative humorousness. Two of the co-hosts adopted a humorous affect while asking “Who is he?”

Rivera recently announced he is leaving Fox News program The Five.

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Behar started out roasting Geraldo for claiming he quit, and Alyssa Farah Griffin praised Jessica Tarlov, saying she really “holds her own.”

But then the subject turned to Gutfeld, and the co-hosts made various unkind intimations about The Five‘s lead host, some of whom professed not to know who he is or to have ever watched his show:

SUNNY HOSTIN: And I think that’s what was sort of terrible about this whole thing. He said it started to become too personal. And rule number one, when you’re sitting with a group of people from totally different backgrounds that you don’t agree with much on is never to take it personally. Your views are your views, their views are their views. And so for Geraldo Rivera, who’s been in this business so long to say that, I thought was pretty striking.

SARAH HAINES: It’s not pushing back that’s making it personal. So it’s not you take it personally your take. Sometimes people make it personal because it’s an ad hominem. They attack the person making the argument because they don’t have a better counter-argument.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Greg Gutfeld’s come after him really personally, I don’t his show that much, but I’ve seen.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Who is that?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Greg Gutfeld, one of the hosts of The Five, who if I don’t have anything nice to say, I generally don’t say anything at all. I would just say this. His show should be called Kat Timpf, not Gutfeld! because she’s the funny one on it, but he’s been very harsh and critical of Geraldo and I could see why he’d be like, I don’t need to do this. I’ve had a long career. Like, I’m just going to go and enjoy myself.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Well, I did. I was briefed. They said that Gutfeld talks about you all the time.

JOY BEHAR: Who is he? No really. Who is he?

SUNNY HOSTIN: I don’t. I don’t watch the show.

JOY BEHAR: He has a show? I’ve never heard of him.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Yeah.

JOY BEHAR: I guess he’s just obsessed with me!

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Which, by the way, there’s a new Pew poll that showed that 63% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats say the ability of the parties to work together is a big problem today, meaning everyone wants us to work together. But then we aren’t actually doing it and listening to one another.

SARAH HAINES: You can’t have a conversation, it goes right to personal attacks and assumption. So if someone says they might have a nuanced, reasonable conversation about a topic, but if it doesn’t take the stance of one side or. The other, then you must be fill in the blank.

SUNNY HOSTIN: What kind of things was this guy that none of us know said about Geraldo?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Like, I just kind of would jump down his throat if he was ever critical of basically anything on the Republican side, and especially Trump, as I’m trying to even remember specific examples, but got too personal because there’s other like, Dana Perino is someone I’m friends with I think is incredible. And she never makes it personal on that show. And at one point she’s just good, thoughtful points. And Jessica Tarlov, the Democrat on the show, very thoughtful, good points. It’s some of the other people who make it like.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Jeanine Pirro is on the show.