Whoopi Goldberg Goes OFF on Lindsey Graham’s Appeal To Blackness For Herschel Walker: Like ‘We Can’t Tell Each Other Apart’

The View host Whoopi Goldberg went off on Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s (R-SC) appeal to Blackness on behalf of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, warning him “don’t ever say that again, because you look ignorant as hell!”

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the show opened with audio of Walker’s latest accuser, and video of Graham’s rant posing Walker as the key to destroying the narrative that Republicans are racist because they’re willing to elect a Black former athlete.

“Well, what happens when the Republican party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black Heisman Trophy winner, right?” Graham said to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Following the tape, Goldberg lit into Graham for his “insulting” premise, and warned him “don’t ever say that again, because you look ignorant as hell!”:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: So here’s the thing you need to know, Lindsey. Just because we see a Black person does not mean that we do monkey see, monkey do. And I’m sure that you don’t know how insulting that is! But let us just say to you, don’t ever say that again, because you look ignorant as hell. Don’t do that! I mean, you know, it doesn’t work that way. It may work that way for you because we know what you’re doing. Okay? We know what you’re up to. But we don’t just go get people because they look the right way. We actually have to find people that can actually do the damn job. That’s what we want. SUNNY HOSTIN: I think the sad thing about this is, you know, Herschel Walker is woefully underqualified for this job. And the only reason he was chosen and also supported by Trump is because Raphael Warnock, the senator in Georgia, is Black and they wanted someone who was Black to confront him. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: To fool us, ‘cuz we don’t know — we can’t tell each other apart. SUNNY HOSTIN: Exactly. And I think it’s sad that the GOP is using Herschel Walker in that way and he’s letting himself be used, because I really do think he’s being used. And I think he probably has. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I think willingly. SUNNY HOSTIN: Willingly.

Watch the full segment above via ABC’s The View.

