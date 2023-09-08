WHOOPS! CBS Posts New Version of VP Kamala Harris Hitting Back At String of GOP Attacks After Admitting Was ‘Edited Incorrectly’

CBS News posted a new version of Vice President Kamala Harris responding to Republican attacks rattled off by anchor Margaret Brennan, admitting that an earlier clip was “edited incorrectly.”

CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Brennan sat down with Harris during the VP’s current trip to Jakarta, Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit in an interview that will air Sunday.

In one preview clip that aired on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Brennan cited polls about President Joe Biden’s age and asked Harris if she’s “prepared to be commander in chief?”

But on Thursday afternoon, CBS put out a more extended version of that exchange, which revealed several minutes of context between the beginning of Brennan’s question and the end of it, and noted, “A previous version of this clip was edited incorrectly.”

In the longer clip, Brennan cites the president’s and the VP’s respective ages, then reads off a litany of attacks from Republican candidates.

It’s only after the VP responds to those attacks and lists some of the administration’s accomplishments that Brennan asks the commander-in-chief question — and gets an answer that was significantly carved up in the original version:

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, you’re 58 now. If you win the second term, as you and the president are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. And we are seeing Republican candidates hone in on you, in particular, as being next up for that job. Nikki Haley says “a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Harris.” Chris Christie, “I want to be clear that I pray every night for Joe Biden’s good health, not only because he’s our president, but because of who our vice president is.” Ron DeSantis, “Harris is Biden’s impeachment insurance… people know that if she were president – batter the doors. As bad as Biden did, it would get worse.” How do you respond to all of that? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: We’re delivering for the American people. And the reality of it is that, unfortunately, very few of those who challenge our administration actually have a plan for America. You look at what we have accomplished, Margaret. We have created over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in America, 13 million new jobs, unemployment at record lows. We have kept the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 a month. Capped the cost of prescription drugs on an annual basis at $2,000. MARGARET BRENNAN: They’re talking about– VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: — For seniors– MARGARET BRENNAN: — What you would do as president as being a risk. They’re honing in on you. Why do you think that is? How do you respond to those attacks? That’s not about policy, that’s about you. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Listen, this is not new. There’s nothing new about that. I mean, listen, I am– in my career, I was a career prosecutor. I was the first woman elected district attorney of San Francisco, a major city in this country and reelected. I was the first woman attorney general of the second largest Department of Justice in the United States and reelected. I was a United States senator. I represented one in eight Americans, and I’m now vice president of the United States. They feel the need to attack because they’re scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I, and our administration has done. MARGARET BRENNAN: But even Democrats are worried about the president’s age. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander-in-chief? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yes I am, if necessary. But Joe Biden is going to be fine. Let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. I work with Joe Biden every day. You want to do that over again? The work that under Joe Biden’s leadership our administration has accomplished is transformative. What we have done- for years, administrations talked about what they would do in terms of infrastructure, infrastructure week, remember that? Under Joe Biden’s leadership, we have transformed and are in the process of transforming America’s infrastructure with an historic investment in, not only roads and bridges, but high speed internet, what we are doing around issues like lead pipes, and I could go on and on. What we have done in terms of 800,000 manufacturing jobs, what we have done to cap the cost of prescription medication. Many have talked about doing this. This is the work under Joe Biden’s leadership that has actually been accomplished. And I think the American people most of all, want a leader who actually gets things done. And that is what Joe Biden has accomplished.

The incorrect version was shown to millions on broadcast, while the corrected version was streamed on CBS News Live and posted on social media.

