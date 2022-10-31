Congressman Clay Higgins Deletes Post Spreading Nasty Conspiracy Theory About Pelosi Attack

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) deleted a tweet spreading a nasty conspiracy theory in the aftermath of the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

On Sunday, Higgins tweeted what appears to be a doctored pic of Pelosi covering her eyes with one of them looking bruised. This was accommodated by Higgins writing “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy was the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.

Here is the deleted tweet from @CaptClayHiggins, a member of @HomelandGOP. pic.twitter.com/2GRdhwiOvz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2022

Higgins has yet to address the now-deleted tweet.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted on Friday by an attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, who wielded a hammer and sought Nancy Pelosi herself. DePape entered forcefully through the back of Pelosi’s San Francisco home. He reportedly shouted, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” CNN, citing “two sources who have been briefed on the incident,” reported on Sunday evening that DePape “had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things.”

Paul Pelosi successfully underwent surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery,” said Pelsoi spokesperson Drew Hammill.

DePape, who has a criminal record and a history of posting conspiracy theories, is reportedly apparently a former nudist protester.

