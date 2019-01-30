Former Clinton Adviser Philippe Reines Pans ‘Jackass’ Howard Schultz: ‘He’s Arrogant and Wealthy’

Democratic operatives are not keen on billionaire Howard Schultz‘s flirtation with a 2020 run as an independent, including former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines.

“Howard Schultz is a jackass,” said Reines, in a comment to Axios for a report on the “Furious Democrats” trying to beat Schultz out of contention.

“He’s arrogant and wealthy — and those people tend to not see the world as it is,” Reines added.

Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, also disapproved of Schultz’s proposed bid as a “centrist independent.”

“He can’t win, and he could seriously damage our ability to beat Donald Trump,” Messina told Axios. “He should either run as a Democrat, or spend his time and money doing something that won’t ruin the world.

On Twitter, Reines went after Schultz as an opportunist whose criticism of Democratic proposals for health care is a case of misreading the electorate.

He’s misreading the electorate. Yes there’s a solid % of voters calling themselves “Independent,” but it doesn’t mean they aren’t as pissed as the rest of us. These days very few are tepid, on any side. He’s confusing self-identification w intensity. Independents are ripshit too. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) January 28, 2019

