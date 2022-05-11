CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe and ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce grilled White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over President Joe Biden‘s use of the phrase “Ultra-MAGA,” asking who thought it up and “Why the need to kick it up a notch? MAGA wasn’t enough?”

On the heels of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it takes effect, President Biden has taken to ripping current Republicans as “Ultra-MAGA” over a raft of issues that include abortion rights, tax policy, and programs like Medicaid and Medicare.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Bruce and O’Keefe teamed up to drill down on the phrase. First was Bruce, who asked who thought it up and why the existing phrase “MAGA” was considered insufficient:

MS. BRUCE: I just have a question on messaging. Who came up with this phrase “Ultra-MAGA”? Why the need to kick it up a notch? MAGA wasn’t enough? I mean, why now use this phrase? MS. PSAKI: I will tell you, it is — it is the President’s phrase, and the President made those comments himself just last week, as you know. And I think what has struck him is how extreme some of the policies and proposals are that a certain wing of the Republican Party — that is taking up too much of the Republican Party — are for and are advocating for. And you — you’ve heard the President talk about this. It’s — but it’s not just obviously putting at risk a woman’s right to make choices about her own healthcare. It is also, as you heard him talk about this morning, Rick Scott’s extreme plan that will raise taxes on 75 million Americans making less than $100,000 a year. It is Rick Scott’s plan to get rid of, eliminate — that’s what “sunset” means: “get rid of” — Medicare and Social Security, something people over 70 in this country rely on. And it’s also the obsession with culture wars and wars against Mickey Mouse and banning books. The President thinks that’s extreme. That is not what the American people care about or what they want. And so, to him, adding a little “ultra” to it, give it a little extra pop.

Next, O’Keefe picked up the line of questioning by asking Psaki if Senators Rob Portman, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney would fit the designation:

MR. O’KEEFE: So then who is an “Ultra-MAGA” Republican? MS. PSAKI: I would say people who support that portion of the Republican agenda. MR. O’KEEFE: So, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, would they be “Ultra-MAGA” Republicans? MS. PSAKI: They can all make their own choices, Ed. And I can — we can let others evaluate that. But I would say that the President’s view is: Those who support a plan by Rick Scott — by Chairman Scott, that would raise taxes on 75 million Americans and get rid of, “sunset,” eliminate — whatever you want to call it — Medicare and Social Security, that’s a MAGA position. And that includes the Chairman of the Republican National Committee. That’s a MAGA position. That is the chairman of the party. So that’s what the President considers. But also, obviously, given two thirds of the American people, according to a Fox News poll, believe that women’s — that Roe v. Wade should be protected, if you’re on the other side of that, you’re supporting an “Ultra-MAGA” position, in the President’s view. So we’ll let — we don’t need to name-call individuals unless they have positions that are aligned with what he feels is the “Ultra-MAGA” wing of the party.

Watch above via The White House and Reuters.

