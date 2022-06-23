Cavuto Presses on Gas Prices, Olbermann Urges Defying SCOTUS | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Neil Cavuto

Neil Cavuto interrogated White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein on gas prices for an exchange that lasted for a third of his show Wednesday.

While genial, the discussion was unusually intense for Fox News’ generally low-key Your World with Neil Cavuto.

Cavuto first asked Bernstein why President Joe Biden is only now pushing Congress to suspend the federal gas tax amid record-high prices.

Bernstein responded by pointing to Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, on which Biden has largely blamed the increase in prices.

Cavuto pushed back, noting that gas prices rose before Russia massed troops along Ukraine’s border, prompting a lengthy crosstalk-riddled exchange.

“So when you call at this time Putin tax hike, are you forgetting what was happening pre-Putin?” Cavuto asked.

Bernstein replied, “And that’s why we’ve stressed continuously in talking about this and other measures that there’s no single effort that’s going to provide all the relief folks need. We have to work–”

“That wasn’t my question,” Cavuto interrupted. “You keep going back to the Putin tax hike and I get that … but isn’t that a bit disingenuous?”

Later in the segment, Cavuto turned to Biden’s recent criticism of oil companies, asking Bernstein if basking the industry for making record profits is “fair.”

“Nobody is blaming the industry,” Bernstein retorted. What the president is doing–”

“You most certainly are, Jared,” said Cavuto. “I hear it every day.”

Cavuto continued to press Bernstein for another 10 minutes.