Cavuto Presses on Gas Prices, Olbermann Urges Defying SCOTUS | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Neil Cavuto
Neil Cavuto interrogated White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein on gas prices for an exchange that lasted for a third of his show Wednesday.
While genial, the discussion was unusually intense for Fox News’ generally low-key Your World with Neil Cavuto.
Cavuto first asked Bernstein why President Joe Biden is only now pushing Congress to suspend the federal gas tax amid record-high prices.
Bernstein responded by pointing to Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, on which Biden has largely blamed the increase in prices.
Cavuto pushed back, noting that gas prices rose before Russia massed troops along Ukraine’s border, prompting a lengthy crosstalk-riddled exchange.
“So when you call at this time Putin tax hike, are you forgetting what was happening pre-Putin?” Cavuto asked.
Bernstein replied, “And that’s why we’ve stressed continuously in talking about this and other measures that there’s no single effort that’s going to provide all the relief folks need. We have to work–”
“That wasn’t my question,” Cavuto interrupted. “You keep going back to the Putin tax hike and I get that … but isn’t that a bit disingenuous?”
Later in the segment, Cavuto turned to Biden’s recent criticism of oil companies, asking Bernstein if basking the industry for making record profits is “fair.”
“Nobody is blaming the industry,” Bernstein retorted. What the president is doing–”
“You most certainly are, Jared,” said Cavuto. “I hear it every day.”
Cavuto continued to press Bernstein for another 10 minutes.
MEDIA LOSER:
Keith Olbermann
Keith Olbermann shared an incredibly questionable take on the Supreme Court after it struck down a New York state law requiring proof of “special need for self-protection” to carry a concealed weapon.
While reactions to the decision have been strong, the former cable news personality took it to an extreme when he called for both dissolving the court and ignoring it at the state level.
In a 6 – 3 decision, the court struck down a New York state law on concealed carry, prompting strong reactions from both Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden, as well as other officials.
But where the governor vowed to take the state’s fight into legal and legislative directions, Olbermann advised a more anarchic approach: Just don’t listen.
“It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States,” the former lots of things Olbermann said.
“The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling.”
Olbermann went completely ignore the structure of government and the constitution, questioning “why and how” the Supreme Court justices think they have the jurisdiction to “enforce” their rulings.
The court also works to police the boundaries of the nation’s political system, serving to establish the limits of power held by the government as well as its constituents.
It’s fine to have a strong reaction to a controversial ruling, and certainly many people are, including journalists. But calling for open defiance of the law, of the highest court, of the U.S. government?
Yeah, we aren’t having a lot of good results from that sort of rhetoric the last few years.
LINKS WE LIKE
Will Putin learn from the 1904 Russo-Japanese War?
– David Gioe, The Atlantic
Colyar examines who pronouns are serving this Pride Month
– Brock Colyar, The Cut
Chait asks if DeSantis can really beat Trump
– Jonathan Chait, Intelligencer
What Alito got wrong about abortion rights throughout American history
– – Damon Root, Reason
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com