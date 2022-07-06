Joy Behar Shuts Down Retirement Rumors, Signs Three Year Contract with ABC

The View’s Joy Behar shut down retirement rumors by signing another three-year deal with ABC.

Rumors of Behar’s retirement recently circulated as her current three-year contract with ABC expires this summer, but she set the record straight in a statement to the New York Post.

“Fake news,” her representative told The Post on Tuesday, confirming that the new contract will keep her tied to ABC until 2025.

Behar was reportedly paid $7 million per year as part of her previous deal with the network, and will likely rake in an eight-figure salary thanks to the new contract.

Behar is also the only original panelist remaining at The View, where she started alongside Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Barbara Walters in 1997.

While she was ousted from the show from 2013-2015, Behar has been at the center of the show’s Hot Topics table for the past seven years, also moderating the discussion every Friday.

So where did the rumors come from?

In 2020, Behar told reporter Ramin Setoodeh that she would likely leave the show once her contract ended in 2022.

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about,” she said. “But the chances of that happening … You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Sounds like Behar held on to her fabulousness throughout the pandemic, as she did end up resigning her contract.

Here’s to three more years at The View … hopefully with way fewer face plants this time.

