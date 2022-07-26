Avlon Calls Out Dems, Gutfeld Gets Checked | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

John Avlon

CNN’s John Avlon hit at Democrats for playing a “dangerous game” in the upcoming midterm elections.

In a “Reality Check” segment, Avlon highlighted multiple instances of the Democratic Party “meddling” in Republican primaries by dumping money into ad buys that promote Donald Trump-backed candidates over moderate conservatives.

The strategy banks on the thought that Trump loyalists will be easier to beat in a general election, yet Avlon warned that it might ruin Democrats’ chances in the upcoming elections.

“There’s a lot of righteous talk, especially from Democrats, about how we need to build the biggest possible coalition to defend democracy,” Avlon stated.

Avlon went on to point to the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump as “profiles in courage,” arguing that such Republicans get ostracized by their own party as well as by Democrats.

He noted that these Republicans, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) have been taking a lot of fire from both the left and right this year.

Avlon then turned to Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach Trump, calling him a “man whose independent-minded, common sense conservative principles perfectly fit the district once held by Gerald Ford.”

“But yesterday, with one week until his primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee decided to drop more than $400,000 ad buy in his district to boost the name of his Trump-backed far-right primary opponent because they believe he’d be much easier to beat in a district that Biden won in 2020,” Avlon continued.

The reporter proceeded to condemn Democrats participating in these political shenanigans against “honorable outliers,” arguing, “Our Democratic Republic depends on people putting country over party.”

“But our usually zero-sum political system rewards the opposite, and in Washington D.C.,getting reelected is held in higher regard than trying to do the right thing,” Avlon concluded.

“You say you value putting country over party? Act like it.”