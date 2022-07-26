Avlon Calls Out Dems, Gutfeld Gets Checked | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
John Avlon
CNN’s John Avlon hit at Democrats for playing a “dangerous game” in the upcoming midterm elections.
In a “Reality Check” segment, Avlon highlighted multiple instances of the Democratic Party “meddling” in Republican primaries by dumping money into ad buys that promote Donald Trump-backed candidates over moderate conservatives.
The strategy banks on the thought that Trump loyalists will be easier to beat in a general election, yet Avlon warned that it might ruin Democrats’ chances in the upcoming elections.
“There’s a lot of righteous talk, especially from Democrats, about how we need to build the biggest possible coalition to defend democracy,” Avlon stated.
Avlon went on to point to the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump as “profiles in courage,” arguing that such Republicans get ostracized by their own party as well as by Democrats.
He noted that these Republicans, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) have been taking a lot of fire from both the left and right this year.
Avlon then turned to Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach Trump, calling him a “man whose independent-minded, common sense conservative principles perfectly fit the district once held by Gerald Ford.”
“But yesterday, with one week until his primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee decided to drop more than $400,000 ad buy in his district to boost the name of his Trump-backed far-right primary opponent because they believe he’d be much easier to beat in a district that Biden won in 2020,” Avlon continued.
The reporter proceeded to condemn Democrats participating in these political shenanigans against “honorable outliers,” arguing, “Our Democratic Republic depends on people putting country over party.”
“But our usually zero-sum political system rewards the opposite, and in Washington D.C.,getting reelected is held in higher regard than trying to do the right thing,” Avlon concluded.
“You say you value putting country over party? Act like it.”
MEDIA LOSER:
Greg Gutfeld
Greg Gutfeld declared the Jan. 6 hearings a “show trial” that actually made Donald Trump more “electable” … only to be reminded that newspapers owned by Fox founder Rupert Murdoch have branded Trump as the exact opposite.
On Monday’s edition of The Five, Gutfeld tore into the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
“The discontent is getting louder because Jan. 6th floundered, it ended up accidentally exonerating Trump,” Gutfeld said.
“They showed no planned coup, no criminality, they had to move the goalpost into the parking lot.”
Gutfeld noted that the latest hearing focused on Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the riot, proceeding to downplay the evidence presented by the committee.
He then went on to hit at lawmakers on the committee for resorting to the narrative that Trump “took too long” to comment on the Capitol attack.
“Why is it that he seems more electable now? Is it because the public saw that it was a show trial and that they didn’t sympathize?” he continued.
“They actually sympathized with the other side — with the Congress, they saw them as a bunch of drama queens?”
Despite Gutfeld’s claim, several outlets have reported on how the hearings are wounding the former president — including Rupert-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post.
Gutfeld’s Fox News colleague Jessica Tarlov responded to the comment by pointing to the outlets’ recent op-eds.
“First, on the Jan. 6 committee – not a show trial, we even had The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post saying that Trump was unelectable again, that it was a dereliction of duty,” Tarlov said.
“He sat by and watched [the riot] for hours.”
While Tarlov was met with laughter from her colleagues, her pushback was entirely valid, as the editorial boards at the WSJ and the NY Post have respectfully declared Trump “utterly failed” and “unfit for office.”
