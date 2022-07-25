Gutfeld Says Trump ‘More Electable’ After Jan. 6 Hearings, Co-Host Reminds Him Murdoch Papers Now Say He’s Totally ‘Unfit’

Greg Gutfeld slammed the Jan. 6 hearings as a “show trial” which have not only “exonerated” former President Donald Trump, but actually made him more “electable.”

His Fox News colleague Jessica Tarlov reminded him newspapers owned by Fox founder Rupert Murdoch have branded Trump unfit for a second term.

On Monday’s edition of The Five, Gutfeld tore into the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“The discontent is getting louder because Jan. 6th floundered, it ended up accidentally exonerating Trump,” Gutfled said. “They showed no planned coup, no criminality, they had to move the goalpost into the parking lot.”

Gutfeld noted the latest hearing focused on Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction during the riot, which Gutfeld downplayed.

He said lawmakers on the committee resorted to a narrative Trump “took too long” to comment on the attack on the Capitol. He added:

Why is it that he seems more electable now? Is it because the public saw that it was a show trial and that they didn’t sympathize? They actually sympathized with the other side, with the Congress, they saw them as a bunch of drama queens?

Tarlov later responded to Gutfeld:

A lot of points were made, I want to try to address them. First on the Jan. 6 committee – not a show trial, we even had The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post saying that Trump was unelectable again, that it was dereliction of duty. He sat by and watched [the riot] for hours.

The Journal and Post, which are both owned by Murdoch’s News Corp, challenged Trump’s fitness for office this past week.

The Post‘s editorial board concluded, “It’s up to the Justice Department to decide if [Trump’s inaction during Jan. 6] is a crime. But as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”

The Journal‘s editorial board opined:

Mr. Trump took an oath to defend the Constitution, and he had a duty as Commander in Chief to protect the Capitol from a mob attacking it in his name. He refused. He didn’t call the military to send help. He didn’t call [then-Vice President Mike Pence] to check on the safety of his loyal VP. Instead he fed the mob’s anger and let the riot play out.

