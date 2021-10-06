Anchor’s top spot. Network behind curtain. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Pamela Brown
CNN’s The Lead scored the highest numbers in the key 25-54 demographic of any show on the cable news network Monday.
At 4 pm, The Lead — guest-anchored by Pamela Brown — got 197,000 viewers in the demo, ahead of CNN’s primetime shows, and 707,000 viewers overall.
Deadline: White House averaged 118,000 viewers in the demo from 4-6 p.m., but beat CNN in both hours with 1.36 million total viewers.
However, Fox News continued to dominate overall. Your World with Neil Cavuto scored 1.55 million total viewers and 288,000 in the demo.
Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
- Total viewers:
- Fox News: 1.77 million
- MSNBC: 888,000
- CNN: 568,000
- 25-54 Demo:
- Fox News: 324,000
- CNN: 286,000
- MSNBC: 94,000
Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!
MEDIA LOSER:
AT&T CEO John Stankey
One America News Network, the self-styled news channel that pumps out pro-Trump propaganda, has received tens of millions in funding from AT&T, according to a stunning new report.
Reuters unearthed how the far right channel, which distinguished itself in cable news by peddling the most extreme 2020 election conspiracy theories, is being propped up by the world’s largest communications company:
“A Reuters review of court records shows the role AT&T played in creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The role that AT&T played in the launch of OAN was revealed by the network’s founder, Robert Herring Sr., in a deposition obtained by Reuters.
The buck stops at the top, which in this case is AT&T CEO John Stankey.
By the way, what makes this bizarre tale even thornier? AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which is the parent company of CNN.
