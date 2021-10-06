Anchor’s top spot. Network behind curtain. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Pamela Brown

CNN’s The Lead scored the highest numbers in the key 25-54 demographic of any show on the cable news network Monday.

At 4 pm, The Lead — guest-anchored by Pamela Brown — got 197,000 viewers in the demo, ahead of CNN’s primetime shows, and 707,000 viewers overall.

Deadline: White House averaged 118,000 viewers in the demo from 4-6 p.m., but beat CNN in both hours with 1.36 million total viewers.

However, Fox News continued to dominate overall. Your World with Neil Cavuto scored 1.55 million total viewers and 288,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers: Fox News: 1.77 million MSNBC: 888,000 CNN: 568,000

25-54 Demo: Fox News: 324,000 CNN: 286,000 MSNBC: 94,000



Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!