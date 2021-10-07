Impactful Reporting. A Big Bill. A Milestone. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

NBC News’ Olivia Solon

Social messaging app Snapchat has developed and will be implementing a new set of measures aimed at stopping the sale of counterfeit pills via their service. Deadly pills that have affected the lives of families across the United States, including eight families who were profiled by NBC News investigative tech reporter Olivia Solon.

Solon’s report last week was a heartbreaking account of the devastation, as families suffered the loss of a child to fentanyl-laced counterfeit versions of prescription medicines like Percocet or Xanax.

“It’s as easy as ordering pizza,” one father told Solon for the report. “He delivered right to the house.”

Solon’s report reached into the lives of the people affected, and covered in detail the deadly role social media plays.

A week later, Snapchat’s parent company has announced its new tools and educational content, Solon reports. They are warning users about the dangers posed by these pills in order to protect users against the “devastating impacts of the fentanyl crisis,” the company announced this morning.

Solon’s impactful reporting is part of an NBC week-long series, One Nation:Overdosed. Exposing and explaining danger or crises facing the American family is an important and praiseworthy task.

Solon’s work is an excellent example.