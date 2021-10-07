Impactful Reporting. A Big Bill. A Milestone. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
NBC News’ Olivia Solon
Social messaging app Snapchat has developed and will be implementing a new set of measures aimed at stopping the sale of counterfeit pills via their service. Deadly pills that have affected the lives of families across the United States, including eight families who were profiled by NBC News investigative tech reporter Olivia Solon.
Solon’s report last week was a heartbreaking account of the devastation, as families suffered the loss of a child to fentanyl-laced counterfeit versions of prescription medicines like Percocet or Xanax.
“It’s as easy as ordering pizza,” one father told Solon for the report. “He delivered right to the house.”
Solon’s report reached into the lives of the people affected, and covered in detail the deadly role social media plays.
A week later, Snapchat’s parent company has announced its new tools and educational content, Solon reports. They are warning users about the dangers posed by these pills in order to protect users against the “devastating impacts of the fentanyl crisis,” the company announced this morning.
Solon’s impactful reporting is part of an NBC week-long series, One Nation:Overdosed. Exposing and explaining danger or crises facing the American family is an important and praiseworthy task.
Solon’s work is an excellent example.
MEDIA LOSER:
MyPillow’s Mike Lindell
Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says the gem state is going to bill Mike Lindell for the baseless 2020 election audit that the MyPillow chief spearheaded in multiple counties.
Houck joined CNN’s John Berman on Thursday to talk about the recent power dispute between Idaho Governor Brad Little and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, both Republicans. As Houck broke down the implications of the spat, Berman turned the conversation toward Lindell’s conspiracy theories that the state’s 2020 results were electronically hacked.
Lindell’s fraud claims prompted an audit in the state even though, Berman noted, former President Donald Trump handily won Idaho. Houck explained that Idaho looked into Lindell’s claims, and he broke down how “there’s absolutely no validity to them” with how the state counts its votes.
“You are chasing your tail because of the MyPillow guy,” Berman remarked. “Should he pay for this at least?”
“Well, actually we will be totaling up the expenses that were incurred in the process and we will be sending him a bill,” Houck said.
The fallout, financial and otherwise, faced by Mike Lindell after his months-long crusade against the truth continues to stack up. As Berman noted, it remains to seen if he’ll pay up, or even stop racking up the total.
THE A BLOCK
October 7, 1996
Fox News has been celebrating today, airing throwback footage and sharing stories from its long and consequential history. It is the 25th anniversary of the network.
Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott sat down for a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of the big date. Legendary Fox host and pundit Sean Hannity sat down with Mediaite for a fascinating discussion on The Interview podcast.
In a memo to staff, Scott looked back on the network’s always exciting, often tumultuous, frequently controversial, and unanticipated rise to the top of cable news ratings and status as a household name.
“Critics didn’t give us much of a chance,” wrote Scott in the memo. “After all, we were going up against Microsoft, GE and Time Warner, and were available in fewer homes. They predicted we’d give up within months and quickly flop.”
The letter outlines those odds, and stresses the perseverance that lead to this week’s quarter century mark. “I could not be more proud of everyone – from the original 136 employees who are still here today and the hundreds more who truly make this place the best in the business,” she concludes.
On Fox & Friends, a montage of highlights and major moments marked the milestone.
