A Camerota Spike. Cuomo’s Crucible. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Alisyn Camerota

CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m., anchored by Alisyn Camerota, topped its Fox News time-slot competition in the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Minutes before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, three men were found guilty of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Newsroom drew a whopping 401k demo viewers in the hour, beating out the 363k that Fox News’ America Reports saw, marking a rare moment in the cable news ratings of late: A Fox News program not winning its time-slot. While a few CNN weekend shows — notably Jim Acosta’s program — have bested Fox in the demo in certain hours, it has been a long time since a CNN show has won during the week.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur lagged far behind with only 154k demo viewers. Fox News still won in total viewers at 2 p.m., beating both CNN and MSNBC.

Here’s the full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 719,000

• Fox News: 1.73 million

• MSNBC: 957,00

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 169,000

• Fox News: 307,000

• MSNBC: 134,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 695,000

• Fox News: 2.48 million

• MSNBC: 1.27 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 128,000

• Fox News: 341,000

• MSNBC: 208,000

Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!