A Camerota Spike. Cuomo’s Crucible. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Alisyn Camerota
CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m., anchored by Alisyn Camerota, topped its Fox News time-slot competition in the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Minutes before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, three men were found guilty of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Newsroom drew a whopping 401k demo viewers in the hour, beating out the 363k that Fox News’ America Reports saw, marking a rare moment in the cable news ratings of late: A Fox News program not winning its time-slot. While a few CNN weekend shows — notably Jim Acosta’s program — have bested Fox in the demo in certain hours, it has been a long time since a CNN show has won during the week.
MSNBC’s Katy Tur lagged far behind with only 154k demo viewers. Fox News still won in total viewers at 2 p.m., beating both CNN and MSNBC.
Here’s the full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 719,000
• Fox News: 1.73 million
• MSNBC: 957,00
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 169,000
• Fox News: 307,000
• MSNBC: 134,000
Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 695,000
• Fox News: 2.48 million
• MSNBC: 1.27 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 128,000
• Fox News: 341,000
• MSNBC: 208,000
MEDIA LOSER:
Chris Cuomo
CNN’s Chris Cuomo is facing calls for his firing after the New York attorney general’s office released correspondence detailing the extent of his efforts to help his scandal-ridden brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now his network says it will conduct an investigation.
“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” said the network in a statement. “We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days.”
Among the shocking new details revealed by the texts, Chris told the governor’s staff that a friend of his appealed to actor Alec Baldwin to record a rant on Instagram against “cancel culture,” which was purportedly meant to be a defense of Andrew Cuomo.
Additionally, Cuomo admitted he asked other journalists whether there might be more accusers coming forward against his brother and “snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother Andrew Cuomo and relayed it to the governor’s inner circle.”
CNN colleague Brian Stelter mentioned the controversy in a tweet, with a “for what it’s worth” half-hearted defense of Cuomo continuing his show as normal this week with no mention of the scandal.
On Tuesday’s The View, Joy Behar reluctantly noted that Cuomo’s “in a little bit of trouble,” to which Jane Coaston of the New York Times responded that, if Cuomo were “reporting about this on someone else, he’d be saying that that person should be fired!”
And that’s a big part of the problem. Coaston calls it a “massive ethical breach” but it’s also a violation of his audience’s trust. How can they listen to him saying someone else should be fired while he continues ignoring the beam in his own eye?
LINKS WE LIKE
Cereal Killers: How 80-Hour Weeks and a Caste System Pushed Kellogg’s Workers to Strike`
– Stephen Rodrick, Rolling Stone
Strict Georgia Voting Law Drives Absentee Request Rejections
– Rachel Pilgrim, The Root
The Media Blackout Of The Waukesha Attack Is Intentional
– Kaylee McGhee White, Washington Examiner
Who Owns a Recipe? A Plagiarism Claim Has Cookbook Authors Asking.
– Priya Krishna, New York Times
