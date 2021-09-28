ESPN host has a great question. CNN host has questions to answer. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Scott Van Pelt

Just as NFL and MLB players have had to either answer or evade questions about getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in recent months, Monday was the NBA’s turn to address the polarizing topic.

After every player had their chance to speak, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt dropped a seriously smart observation about those who remain vaccine hesitant during his Monday night edition of SportsCenter.

An impressive 90 percent of the league’s players have already received the jab. But with Bradley Beal claiming he “don’t give a damn about the herd,” Andrew Wiggins stating “it’s my problem, not yours,” and Kyrie Irving reportedly buying into outlandish conspiracy theories, it’s the unvaccinated 10 percent who are making the most headlines.

“I agree that your decisions are private,” Van Pelt said of players saying it’s a personal matter. “But unlike someone’s uncle who saw a thread somewhere on the internet, when you’re a star NBA player you have a platform to share those concerns with others, regardless of where they might have originated or whether or not they’re rooted in facts.”

Van Pelt also hit athletes who say they want to research the vaccine more, calling it a “disingenuous” excuse.

“What type of research?” he said. “Where? Is it something you read or heard somewhere? Are you researching smallpox vaccines? Polio? Flu shots? Any of that?”

“I don’t know why athletes who have trusted doctors their entire careers to care for ailments suddenly distrust them on this specific issue,” Van Pelt added.

That is a really important observation and question worth asking. Why this vaccine? Why this medical advice? Something any journalist should want an answer for. Nice job.