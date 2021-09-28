ESPN host has a great question. CNN host has questions to answer. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Scott Van Pelt
Just as NFL and MLB players have had to either answer or evade questions about getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in recent months, Monday was the NBA’s turn to address the polarizing topic.
After every player had their chance to speak, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt dropped a seriously smart observation about those who remain vaccine hesitant during his Monday night edition of SportsCenter.
An impressive 90 percent of the league’s players have already received the jab. But with Bradley Beal claiming he “don’t give a damn about the herd,” Andrew Wiggins stating “it’s my problem, not yours,” and Kyrie Irving reportedly buying into outlandish conspiracy theories, it’s the unvaccinated 10 percent who are making the most headlines.
“I agree that your decisions are private,” Van Pelt said of players saying it’s a personal matter. “But unlike someone’s uncle who saw a thread somewhere on the internet, when you’re a star NBA player you have a platform to share those concerns with others, regardless of where they might have originated or whether or not they’re rooted in facts.”
Van Pelt also hit athletes who say they want to research the vaccine more, calling it a “disingenuous” excuse.
“What type of research?” he said. “Where? Is it something you read or heard somewhere? Are you researching smallpox vaccines? Polio? Flu shots? Any of that?”
“I don’t know why athletes who have trusted doctors their entire careers to care for ailments suddenly distrust them on this specific issue,” Van Pelt added.
That is a really important observation and question worth asking. Why this vaccine? Why this medical advice? Something any journalist should want an answer for. Nice job.
MEDIA LOSER:
Chris Cuomo
CNN’s Chris Cuomo is continuing to face scrutiny in the wake of another controversy.
On Monday night Page Six reported on former Cuomo Prime Time executive producer Melanie Buck asking to leave the show last year and move elsewhere at CNN.
Buck, who was EP of the prime time show from early 2018 to early 2020, told Page Six, “I spent two years as EP on Chris’ show and I’m proud to have led it to #1 at CNN. We ultimately had significant differences, and I asked to leave the show. I have moved on and am looking forward to my latest role with CNN+.”
The report says “more than one source” told them Buck “felt threatened.”
This past Friday, Shelley Ross — a former ABC executive producer who Cuomo used to work for — accused the CNN host of sexually harassing her at a party in 2005. She said Cuomo grabbed her butt and remarked, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss.”
Ross’ account included an email Cuomo apparently sent afterwards, which said he was “ashamed” and added, “Pass along my apology to your very good and noble husband… and I apologize to you as well, for even putting you in such a position.”
Cuomo said in a statement, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”
CNN has not commented publicly on the matter, something Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple called them out over on Monday.
The “hush” at CNN over this new reporting is revealing.
Cuomo’s woes keep adding up. It remains to be seen when or if they’ll outweigh his pull at CNN
