Trump Throws Ivanka Under the Bus: She Was ‘Checked Out’ and ‘Not Involved’ in Studying Election Results

Former President Donald Trump took a shot at his own daughter Ivanka Trump, following a video testimony of her aired during Thursday night’s House Select committee hearing on January 6th.

The former First Daughter played a unique role in her father’s administration as she worked in the West Wing as a Senior Advisor, alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. During the prime-time hearing, a video of Ivanka aired in which interviewers asked what she thought of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s assessment that the election wasn’t stolen, as then-President Trump has and is still baselessly claiming.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said,” Ms. Trump testified, which represented another, quite personal and familial, nail in the coffin of Trump’s baseless claims.

Considering that her father continues to claim he only lost the 2020 general election because of widespread electoral malfeasance, none of which has been proven in a court of law, this is remarkably damning. So much so that the former president took to his social media platform TruthSocial, and did the previously unthinkable: he threw his daughter under the bus, saying:

Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).

Since the select committee hearing aired Thursday night, Trump has been on a rageaholic bender on TruthSocial, spewing most of his bile on his former Attorney General. Not many predicted that he would also go after his own daughter, but here we are.

