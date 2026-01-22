James Carville Warns Only the GOP Can ‘Save’ America From ‘F*cking Crazy’ Trump – Dems ‘On the Clock’

Democratic strategist James Carville panned his own party as “on the clock” when it came to President Donald Trump, branding the president “f*cking crazy” as he warned Wednesday that “the only people that can be effective are the Republicans.”

Carville appeared on the Politicon podcast to speak with host Al Hunt, who argued there was a “legitimate question” as to whether the president is “mentally impaired.”

The conversation came days after Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who treated former Secretary of State Dick Cheney, called for an investigation into Trump’s mental fitness.

The strategist dismissed the need to explore the point medically, claiming that “everybody knows” that Trump is “crazy” and compared the president to people he’d seen on street corners in New Orleans.

“You can have a medical exam. We could know the reason or the origin of it, but I don’t think it does any good as a country,” he said, adding: “The only thing that can possibly save us are the Republicans, and they have no inclination to do that. They know he’s crazy. They don’t tell you he’s crazy. Everybody knows it.”

Taking a jab at Democratic lawmakers, he continued: “I do notice the President of the United States is f*cking crazy. And the consequences of that, you know, we’ve survived so far, but there’s nothing that he says and does that makes any sense. And we’re just sitting here, we’re like the old guy, a flea-bitten dog baying at the moon. We’re not effective in this.”

“The only people who can be effective are the Republicans. I mean, he doesn’t get a single Democratic vote. Everybody’s against him. We sit here, we go example after example after example, and nothing changes. We just, we’re on the clock,” he added.

Concluding his point, he warned that the country was either “going to disintegrate or some Republicans [are] going to say something.”

“That’s where we are,” he said.

