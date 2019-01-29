Jerome Corsi Sells Out Roger Stone: After Access Hollywood Tape, He Tried to Get WikiLeaks to Release Emails

Jerome Corsi has been dubbed “Judas” by Roger Stone — after having served as a Stone associate. Monday night on MSNBC, Corsi made a claim that is only likely to make Stone apply the Judas moniker to him even more.

Appearing on The Beat with Ari Melber, Corsi claimed that Stone called him on the day the Access Hollywood tape featuring President Donald Trump was released. In the call, according to Corsi, Stone articulated his desire to have WikiLeaks release emails from former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

“I had one call from Roger, as I recall it —- Roger disputes this —- on the day that WikiLeaks did begin in October dropping the final emails on John Podesta,” Corsi said, “In which Roger was essentially saying, ‘We’ve got this timing issue because the Billy Bush tape is going to be released, and we’d like to have Assange begin releasing emails now.’”

WikiLeaks, of course, did publish the first batch of its hacked emails from Podesta less than one hour after the Access Hollywood tape was made public.

Corsi went on to suggest that he might testify against Stone in open court on behalf of special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If I’m going to be used as a witness or even if my emails are going to be used as a witness, I don’t think it will serve Mueller’s purpose to indict me and undermine my credibility,” Corsi said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

