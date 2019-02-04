Liam Neeson Says He Went Out to Kill a ‘Black Bastard’ After Friend Was Raped

Liam Neeson made a shocking confession in a new interview: During an emotional time after the rape of a close friend, he went out looking to kill a random black man.

In an interview with the Independent to promote his upcoming film Cold Pursuit, the 66-year-old actor recounted a story from “some time ago” when he found out about the rape of a friend.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson told the Independent. “But my immediate reaction was… I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.”

Per the Independent:

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.” Neeson clearly knows what he’s saying, and how shocking it is, how appalling. “It took me a week, maybe a week and a half, to go through that. She would say, ‘Where are you going?’ and I would say, ‘I’m just going out for a walk.’ You know? ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘No no, nothing’s wrong.’”

“It’s awful,” Neeson explained. “But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing,’ you know?”

The actor went on to delve into his upbringing in Northern Ireland during the Troubles: “I come from a society – I grew up in Northern Ireland in the Troubles – and, you know, I knew a couple of guys that died on hunger strike, and I had acquaintances who were very caught up in the Troubles, and I understand that need for revenge, but it just leads to more revenge, to more killing and more killing, and Northern Ireland’s proof of that. All this stuff that’s happening in the world, the violence, is proof of that, you know. But that primal need, I understand.”

Liam Neeson: ‘I walked the streets with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by a “black b******” so that I could kill him’ – Listen to his full comments in our exclusive interview https://t.co/jdWzfip1rI pic.twitter.com/Ma14TG8pNj — The Independent (@Independent) February 4, 2019

Read the full interview here.

[Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com