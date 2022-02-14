Good news for those missing Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s bickering on The View — they’ve taken it to Twitter.

McCain, who left the talk show in July 2021 after four years, shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband Ben Domenech on Monday:

Happy Valentines Day Ben ⁦@bdomenech⁩ – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together. pic.twitter.com/an59kFeLDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

“Happy Valentines Day Ben ⁦[Domenech⁩],” she wrote alongside a picture of them. “I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.”

One Twitter user took issue with the post, replying, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?”

In a now-deleted tweet, Behar responded with the comment, “Apparently.”

Although the reply was quickly taken down, McCain was even quicker to reply, shooting back by accusing Behar of “creeping” on her.

“Oh hey there Joy – I see you’re spending your afternoon creeping on my Valentines Day pic with your weirdo friend who sued abc? [sic],” she wrote.

McCain has since deleted the post, but shared another, writing, “Leaving the view is like having ex’s who won’t stop drunk texting you.”

Leaving the view is like having ex’s who won’t stop drunk texting you. https://t.co/iQr5wpYINL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Likely discovering that Behar had deleted her comment, McCain later posted screenshots of the exchange on Twitter.

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

“Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband [sic],” McCain added.

McCain addressed her departure from the show in her recent memoir Bad Republican, blaming her departure from the show on “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” she received from Whoopi Goldberg and Behar.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com