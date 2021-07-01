Twitter Can’t Get Over Joy Behar’s Reaction to Meghan McCain Leaving The View

Meghan McCain announced that this season of The View would be her last, sparking quite the predictable reaction from co-host Joy Behar.

“I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here,” McCain said while announcing her departure on Thursday’s The View. “So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”

McCain’s quip at the end of her announcement garnered laughs from most of her co-hosts, yet Behar made more of a grimace after hearing the news.

Behar’s reaction — characteristic of their typical on-air feuds — did not go unnoticed by Twitter users, NPR’s Sam Sanders joking, “Joy’s face never lies!!!”

So much subtle shade and passive aggressiveness all throughout this awkward farewell. Which means it’s my favorite kind of farewell 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xYdcKblSNG — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 1, 2021

Joy’s face never lies!!! — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 1, 2021

Joy’s face — Shar Jossell (@SharSaysSo) July 1, 2021

Joy said ain’t no future in me frontin’. I feel it! https://t.co/tLynrdAmRb — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) July 1, 2021

Joy Behar brings me so much joy pic.twitter.com/44D3WfVcjR — Moderna Thee Stallion (@CoreyPTownsend) July 1, 2021

we all are joy behar https://t.co/040rJP33Xm — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 1, 2021

After @MeghanMcCain announced her resignation from @TheView, Joy Behar rolled her eyes… — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 1, 2021

Joy Behar looks like she’s sucking on a lemon right now. @TheView — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 1, 2021

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg finding out Meghan McCain is quitting The View. pic.twitter.com/FU9FF1LbIl — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 1, 2021

Joy Behar brings me so much joy pic.twitter.com/44D3WfVcjR — Moderna Thee Stallion (@CoreyPTownsend) July 1, 2021

Joy lets it be known 😂 — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) July 1, 2021

Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan leaving The View truly just sent me into oblivion 😆💀😩 ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/V9noljyzub — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 1, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com