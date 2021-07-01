Twitter Can’t Get Over Joy Behar’s Reaction to Meghan McCain Leaving The View

By Leia IdlibyJul 1st, 2021, 1:56 pm
 

Meghan McCain announced that this season of The View would be her last, sparking quite the predictable reaction from co-host Joy Behar. 

“I wish nothing but continued success and good wishes and good luck to all of you and to this show, and I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here,” McCain said while announcing her departure on Thursday’s The View. “So seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart, and I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”

McCain’s quip at the end of her announcement garnered laughs from most of her co-hosts, yet Behar made more of a grimace after hearing the news.

Behar’s reaction — characteristic of their typical on-air feuds — did not go unnoticed by Twitter users, NPR’s Sam Sanders joking, “Joy’s face never lies!!!”

