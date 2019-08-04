comScore

Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasted for Incredibly Tone-Deaf Tweet on Shootings: ‘Was Your Brain Abducted by Aliens?’

By Connor MannionAug 4th, 2019, 3:17 pm

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson faced heavy criticism for his tweet that seemed to minimize mass shooting deaths by talking about various causes of death.

Social media users wasted no time in pointing out the scientist was minimizing the deaths of over two dozen people in El Paso and Dayton less than a day after both shootings.

