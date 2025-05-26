‘Ok, I’m Done With Him’: Jordan Peterson Indignant at ‘Smartass’ Challenger Who Told Him, ‘You’re Really Quite Nothing’

Jordan Peterson participated in a debate with 20 atheists who took turns slugging away at the former psychology professor from Canada, who said in December he moved to the U.S.

Over the years Peterson has spoken favorably of Christianity, though he has been rather opaque when it comes to his personal religious beliefs. In a debate hosted by Jubilee Media, which organizes debates featuring one person defending a particular position against several challengers taking turns going one-on-one, Peterson battled 20 atheists. The title of the video, which was posted on Sunday, is “Jordan Peterson vs 20 Atheists,” which itself became a point of contention during the debate.

When it was his turn, one of Peterson’s unidentified challengers interrogated the ex-professor about Mary and the Immaculate Conception, which, according to Catholic dogma, is the idea that Mary was born without sin.

“Why is that relevant?” Peterson asked.

“Because you go to a Catholic Church, don’t you?” his interlocutor said. “You’ve attended recently. You’re interested in Catholicism, aren’t you?”

“Sure,” Peterson replied.

Here is the rest of their ill-fated exchange:

CHALLENGER: All right. Are you familiar with their doctrines? PETERSON: Somewhat. CHALLENGER: Ok, you’re familiar. PETERSON: Their doctrines are very deep. CHALLENGER: How do they regard Mary? PETERSON: Why are you asking me that? CHALLENGER: Because you’re a Christian. PETERSON: You say that. I haven’t claimed that. CHALLENGER: Oh, what is this? Is this “Christians versus atheists?” PETERSON: I don’t know. CHALLENGER: You don’t where you are right now? PETERSON: Don’t be a smartass. And I meant it. CHALLENGER: Well, either you’re Christian or you’re not. PETERSON: Because I won’t talk to you if you’re smartass. CHALLENGER: Either. You’re a Christian or you’re not. Which one is it? PETERSON: I could be either of them, but I don’t have to tell you. CHALLENGER: You don’t have to tell me. I was under the impression I was invited to talk to a Christian. Am I not talking to a Christian? PETERSON: No, you were invited to– CHALLENGER: I think everyone should look at the title of the YouTube channel. You’re probably in the wrong YouTube video. PETERSON: You’re really quite something, you are. CHALLENGER: Aren’t I? But you’re really quite nothing, right? You’re not a Christian. PETERSON: Ok, I’m done with him.

Watch above via Jubilee.