Rep. Ilhan Omar Decries ‘Dangerous Incitement’ From Fox & Friends After Death Threats Against Her

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) pushed back hard on recent criticisms she has received over language she used to describe the events of 9/11.

Omar drew criticism from Republicans and conservative media due to her description of the terror attacks while she was giving a speech to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) last month. Omar said:

“Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

A full viewing of Omar’s speech shows that the balance of her speech made repeated references to the fear and hatred that Muslim Americans face today. She spoke about the gun massacre at a Mosque in New Zealand, and said: “many of us were not shocked or surprised.” Read a write-up of her complete speech here.

Nonetheless, the reference of the terrorist sparked outrage from predictable precincts, which was amplified via Twitter by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, which was then picked up by Fox & Friends. During that segment co-host Brian Kilmeade asked: “You have to wonder if she is an American first.”

Rep. Omar responded via Twitter, calling both comments a “dangerous incitement” before calling on both parties to join her in condemnation. Omar tweeted:

This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it. My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans! pic.twitter.com/foTZMpiZKv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 10, 2019

Last week a New York man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Congresswoman Rep.Omar. CNN reported:

During the call, an individual, who identified himself as Pat Carlineo, said to a staff member: “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.” Omar’s office referred the threat to the US Capitol Police, which began an investigation with the FBI. Carlineo sounded angry during the call but provided the spelling of his name and contact information, the affidavit said.

When interviewed by authorities, Carlineo reportedly said he “hates radical Muslims in our government” and that he’s a fan of President Donald Trump‘s.

He is being charged with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official.

[photo via BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty Images]

