Reporting on Mass Shootings, Trump Finances, Hush Money Payments Honored with Pulitzer Prizes

The winners of the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes were announced today, and those honored included reporters covering mass shootings and investigating the president.

The Pulitzer Price for international reporting went to Maggie Michael, Maad al-Zikry, and Nariman El-Mofty of the Associated Press for their coverage of the war in Yemen, and to Reuters journalists for stunning reports on the expulsion and murder of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were singled out for their contributions to the latter reporting. Both journalists were jailed in Myanmar for their reporting.

Reuters also received the Pulitzer for Breaking News Photography for how its photography staff captured the “urgency, desperation and sadness of migrants” traveling to the United States.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel received the Pulitzer for Public Service over its reporting into and exposure of “failings by school and law enforcement officials before and after” the horrific Parkland shooting. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was awarded the Pulitzer for Breaking News Reporting in how it covered the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Reporting into President Donald Trump also received Pulitzers.

The massive New York Times investigation from last October, laid out in an article headlined “Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father,” was honored with the Pulitzer for Explanatory Reporting.

The Wall Street Journal received the National Reporting Pulitzer for uncovering the news of the payments made to both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Special citations went to the Capital Gazette––for the paper’s “courageous response” to the shooting in their newsroom––and to the late, great Aretha Franklin

You can read the full list of winners here.

