The View’s Sunny Hostin Blasts Queen Elizabeth Wearing Crown ‘With Pillaged Stones From India and Africa’

The View’s Sunny Hostin blasted the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday for having worn a crown with jewels “pillaged from India and Africa,” and defended a tweet that hoped the Queen’s death was “excruciating.”

The queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

During Friday’s View, Hostin, who lived and studied in London, said, “I think though we can mourn the Queen and not the empire.”

“Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on, it was built on the backs of Black and Brown people,” said Hostin.

She brought up the crown itself as both a figurative and literal example of that history.

“She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa,” Hostin said. “And now what you’re seeing, at least in the Black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations.”

Hostin also defended a Carnegie Mellon professor who posted a tweet wishing Elizabeth II, in her final moments on the throne, “excruciating” pain.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” tweeted Uju Anya, who was born in Nigeria to a Nigerian father and a mother from Trinidad and Tobago, which were both once under British colonial rule.

“It was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire,” said Hostin, backing up the tweet, which in addition to generating a huge backlash was removed by Twitter and condemned by the university.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

