Trump Rages In Dead Of Night At Republicans Who Defied Him On Election Map — After Claiming He Hadn’t ‘Worked Very Hard’ On It

President Donald Trump raged in a dead-of-night social media post at Republicans who defied him on a plan that would have given the GOP more seats in Congress.

The Indiana State Senate voted down a redistricting plan Trump pushed hard to give Republicans two more congressional seats, defeating it by a 31-19 margin — including a majority of Republicans.

When Trump was asked about the vote just after it happened, he downplayed his role in supporting the plan:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I wasn’t working on it very hard. Would have been nice, I think we would have picked up two seats, if we did that. You had one gentleman, the head of the Senate, I guess, Bray, whatever his name is, I heard he was against it. He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is. I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice.

But the issue kept Trump awake into the early hours Saturday morning. It was almost one o’clock in the morning when Trump posted a threatening rant to his Truth Social account:

Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves. Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be “primaried,” and I will be there to help! Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!

The rant came hours after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) tried to downplay the significance of the vote and its effect on Trump’s stature.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Johnson, on Friday, “Are you worried about Trump’s grip on power after Indiana? Do you think it shows he’s a lame duck?”

“Not at all! No, he is not a lame duck!” Johnson said. “He’s the most powerful president of this generation and many others. We have a lot more work to do together. The outcome in Indiana is inconsequential to that.”