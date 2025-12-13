Stephanie Ruhle Apologizes to Guest for Sexually Suggestive Comment Involving Trump: ‘That Sounded Gross’

Stephanie Ruhle immediately regretted what she called “gross” phrasing on her part during a discussion about President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of The 11th Hour on MS NOW, Ruhle rattled off several unfavorable developments for Trump, including his failed attempt to convince Republican lawmakers in Indiana to redraw their congressional map, looming healthcare premium increases for Affordable Care Act beneficiaries, and the president’s ongoing headache stemming from the Epstein files, which he is legally required to release by Dec. 19.

Ruhle pointed to a Wall Street Journal column by conservative Peggy Noonan, who wrote that the president is in a precarious position. The host then turned to her panel, which included Trump biographer and Bloomberg editor Timothy L. O’Brien.

“Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan has an op-ed out that says, ‘Trump may be losing his touch.'” Ruhle told O’Brien, referring to the title. “You know his touch better than anyone else here. What do you think?”

“Um–” O’Brien began, before the host interrupted.

“You know, that sounded gross,” she conceded. “Sorry. I did not–”

The rest of her sentence was drowned out by laughter among the panelists.

“You know, it’s always important to remember that Donald Trump ran a casino,” O’Brien said.

“Into the ground,” Ruhle specified.

“Into the ground, but he also sold working-class people on this idea that they could come into his casino and get rich while he stripped money out of their pockets,” O’Brien continued. “And the great trick he’s pulled off politically is to convince blue-collar Americans that he’s on their side, and that he’s actually their avatar against big institutions that are suffocating them and a ruling plutocracy that’s ripping them off, when in fact, he’s part of all of that.”

O’Brien went on to say that Trump is squandering his second term.

“So today, he was questioned about what it would mean for 24 million Americans who are going to see their insurance premiums skyrocket because Obamacare subsidies aren’t gonna get extended,” he went on. “And he just essentially called that a hoax.”

Hours earlier, Trump was asked about the premium increases for Obamacare recipients, which will take effect in January after the Republican-controlled Senate refused to extend premium subsidies beyond Dec. 31.

“At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire,” a reporter noted to Trump. “What’s your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up— ”

“Well, don’t make it sound so bad,” Trump interrupted, “because obviously, you’re a sycophant for Democrats. You’re obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.”

Watch above via MS NOW.